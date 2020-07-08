Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner responded to people who alleged that she intentionally did not promote a black-owned clothing line following her modeling one piece of the brand on Instagram.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reality star initially uploaded numerous photos of herself donning an accentuating mini-dress courtesy of Loud Brand Studios.

Amid her vacation at Utah's luxury desert resort Amangiri, she wore their Drop Raw edge Vashtie dress. However, 22-year-old failed to tag the design house in her posts on Instagram wearing the frock. Therefore, she was accused of deliberately ignoring the black-owned brand, reported Popstar.one.

The brand lauded Jenner for showcasing the outfit.

The Vashtie Dress worn by the influencer on the 4th of July retails for $144 and is a pleated, figure-hugging dress with a stretchable fishnet bodice.

She received heat on Twitter in the form of accusations, according to E-Radio.USA.

Jenner seemingly would not let social media platforms cancel her for an act that she did not do, as she immediately responded to claims that she declined to tag the black designer of her posted dress.

Movies Bulletin reported that the criticism to which Jenner responded to read, "Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!"

Jenner called it merely a reach, writing on Twitter, "why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false. i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios."

Following her denial of the allegation, the Kylie Cosmetics owner then tagged the brand to her Instagram post. She posted it to her Instagram Story as well to further endorse the brand.

Tagging the designer is a practice regularly carried out on social media to acknowledge the makers of a given product.

Twitter was in a frenzy with numerous people denouncing the reality star.

Jenner's Instagram comments section has been made limited. She is flat out deleting negative remarks, according to some people.

A user prompted Jenner, "If you wear or use any other black-owned businesses please post them" to which she responded that she agrees with the sentiment.

"THEN TAG THEM," another disappointed user tweeted.

The user who Jenner responded to was a self-entitled "beauty enthusiast" under the username @zoey227 who displayed a screenshot of Loud Brand's Instagram home page that featured Jenner's photos in the dress with a side-by-side photo of Henner wearing the dress in Utah next to one model donning the outfit on the Loud Brand's website.

Before getting tagged, the brand was flattered with the publicity they received from Jenner donning their dress.

They posted that they are overwhelmed with the outpour of support and they are thankful for Jill and Kylie because the getting featured on the platform changed things for them.

