NBA player Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant has allegedly kicked her mother out of her home after her husband's helicopter crash death earlier this year.

In a dramatic interview, the mother Sofia Laine spoke emotionally that her daughter had forced her to leave her house and demanded her to return the car she had used.

Vanessa Bryant Defends Herself

Thirty-eight-year-old Bryant has denied such allegations and countered her for having the "audacity" to make such claims on television while she is grieving the loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

The widow defended herself after her mother Sofia Laine gave the bombshell interview to Univision airing Monday. Laine cried that Bryant had evicted her and took some of her belongings.

Bryant also claimed that the matriarch has not been "emotionally supportive" of her grieving. She dubbed the allegations "painful" in the interview with reporter Dave Valadez on the program "El Gorda y La Flaca," reported Page Six.

According to Bryant, "My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name," reported Hollywood Life.

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant further responded, that she and the late Kobe Bryant have supported Laine for "20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony."

Laine told in Spanish, "She told me, 'I need you to get out of this house.' She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now," reported The News.

Such reports come months after Vanessa lost Kobe Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, in a helicopter crash that took place in January this 2020.

Earlier news had indicated that Bryant and her mother shared a close relationship. Laine reportedly helped her daughter through the coping stage of having two deaths in the family.

Bryant further claimed, "She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn't have my support." Bryant asserted that she and her husband have provided financial assistance towards her for the past 20 years and is still ongoing in addition to her monthly alimony, reported another article by The News.

An insider alleged that Laine was Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant's support system. Contrary to that, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of her and her daughters' grieving process, Bryant continued, reported Meaww.

Bryant said that now sees what is essential to Laine, finding it more than painful. She hopes that reports coming out about their personal relationship ends here.

It was not made clear what the status of Bryant and her mother's relationship was at Kobe Bryant's memorial in February.

