From Kobe Bryant to Caroline Flack, we pay tribute to prominent figures from the entertainment industry's celebrity deaths this 2020. Here are fallen figures of television, film, music and beyond.

1. Kobe Bryant

Out of all the celebrity deaths this 2020, the sudden passing of the legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant from a helicopter crash stunned the globe. The 41-year-old along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna died on Jan. 26, 2020.

2. Royana Black

Forty-seven-year-old Royana Black is popularly known for her lead role in the 1988 CBS sitcom, "Raising Miranda" and her Broadway debut role in "Brighton Beach Memoirs. She played a key role in the 1988 CBS sitcom, "Raising Miranda." She died July 14 in Los Angeles due to acute myeloid leukemia.

3. Olivia de Havilland



At the age of 104, "Gone With the Wind" actress Olivia de Havilland died of natural causes at her house in Paris on July 26, according to her publicist. Havilland was a 2-time Oscar winner for her role in "The Heiress" and "To Each His Own." She was born in Japan to British parents and spent the last 60 years of her life in France. "

4. Regis Philbin

Philbin last appeared on the show "Live! with Regis and Kelly" in New York in his farewell episode. The affable television host shared his life with viewers over morning coffee for decades. He was also a host for the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." He died on Friday, July 24, 2020.

5. Peter Green

The singer-songwriter and guitarist died "peacefully in his sleep" at the age of 73, according to his family through attorneys. He was the founder of Fleetwood Mac.



6. Naya Rivera

Perhaps the most haunting tragedy in our celebrity deaths list, thiry-three-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera went lost in July in a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Lake Piru in California. She was able to save her son but not herself. Her body was found on July 13 by authorities on the 7th year of her "Glee" co-actor Cory Monteith's death.

7. Denise Johnson

The Manchester-born singer who was best known as a vocalist for Scottish band Primal Scream's album "Screamadelica" in 1991 died at the age of 56. Johnson's friend confirmed the death on Twitter.

8. John Saxon

Golden Globe-awardee actor John Saxon starred opposite Bruce Lee in the movie "Enter the Dragon" and acted in over 200 television shows and movies including "A Nightmare on Elm Street." He died at his residence in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on July 25, reported Wonderwall.

9. Grant Imahara

Imahara hosted Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project." He died at the age of 49, according to a statement released by the Discovery Channel, reported Wtop.

10. Rep. John Lewis

The long-running Congressman and prominent civil rights activist died on July 17 aged 80 years old. He was diagnosed with the 4th stage of pancreatic cancer in December 2019.



11. Kelly Preston

Preston acted in acclaimed 1990s films including "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire." She died from breast cancer in July following a two-year bout according to John Travolta, her husband.

12. Haruma Miura

At the age of 30 years old, Japanese actor Haruma Miura abruptly died on the 18th of July. The late star was discovered unresponsive in his residence in Tokyo.



