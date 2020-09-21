K-Pop group Blackpink has been recently dominating the Korean and international market. This is alongside them reaching out to a couple of American music artists prepared for a collab. However, in Katy Perry's case, the terms are different.

Katy Pery's Different View

Katy Perry is assertive about not being part of a "trend" but instead being part of a "movement."

With Blackpink transcending the global market and how they are growing in popularity, Perry said that she would love to collaborate with them.

Past Collaborations of Blackpink

The girl group has had previous musical collaborations with Lady Gaga in "Sour candy," Dua Lipa in "Kissing and putting on makeup" and Selena Gomez in "Ice cream."

Blackpink has created a large fanbase in the United States. As of now, PUBG also confirmed their collab with Blackpink.

Katy Perry's Condition to Blackpink

Katy Perry has a massive empire following while 2020 been one of the most notable years for Blackpink. The South Korean girl group is slated to release their first studio album "Blackpink: The Album" in October.

While several artists have jumped the bandwagon, the "American Idol" judge confessed that she selects her collabs by giving more focus to the song instead of the other artist.

Therefore, while Perry is open to a probable collaboration, she has no aim of becoming "a trend." Instead, her aim is to become part of "a movement."

The 35-year-old singer said that she would be up for the collab which she said should be dependent on the song more than the artist.

According to the "Firework" songstress in exploring the possibility, "To be honest, I feel like some of that can be just people trying to make numbers. And, I'm not here to make numbers. I'm here to move hearts."

She added, "So if Blackpink has the dopest song that makes me feel sexy or makes me feel connected, or whatever, I'm totally there," reported Latin Times.

Therefore, Perry noted that the song needs to be authentic.

Blackpink's Collaboration With Selena Gomez

The highly-anticipated collaboration between Blackpink and Selena Gomez named "Ice Cream" was said to have an upbeat sound and good lyrics.

Alongside the song's release came the music video for "Ice Cream." It took viewers on a ride through a world filled with bright colors and had a retro theme world with plenty of ice cream.

Following the MV's release on YouTube, fans took to Twitter to share amazed responses.

"THIS SONG IS A WHOLE BOP, A WHOLE SERVE AND JUST A CULTURAL RESET OVER ALL THIS COLLAB HIT HARD," a user wrote on Twitter. Another user added, "Honestly its the best song that came out in 2020 (and) the best BLACKPINK song in my opinion. It's so fresh (and) the girls look so fun (and) full of life ... It's a complete summer song," reported J-14.

Would you like to see a Katy Perry and Blackpink collab as well?



