"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan has initiated a fresh attack on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian. Piers prompted Kardashian to permanently be inactive from social media after she participated in the social media freeze advent and released a message about the "spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation."

Kim Kardashian's Social Media Freeze Post

The reality television star spearheaded the social media freeze movement by writing to her followers, "I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook but I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart - only to take steps after people are killed," reported Daily Mail.

Kardashian basically announced that she will be taking a break from Instagram and Facebook in honor of the campaign #StopHateForProfit. Fans lauded Kanye West's wife's stance but Piers was not convinced.

Piers Morgan Retaliates

Piers Morgan addressed Kim Kardashian to be inactive at social media for good after the social media freeze but said she would not because she makes "too much money." Thus, the 55-year-old TV host reignited the feud between him and Kardashian, reported The Sun.

In accordance with the prevalent campaign, the KKW Beauty founder persuaded her 188 million followers to join the movement. She froze her Facebook and Instagram handles for a day to underscore the issue. The mother of four announced her action on the two social networking platforms.

Kardashian is also currently studying to become a lawyer.

Piers Morgan's Twitter Post

The outspoken British presenter responded to the beauty mogul's post and took to Twitter to challenge her to quit social media permanently. "Quit permanently if you care that much, but you won't because they make you too much money," he tweeted.

The website of Mirror has reached out to Kardashian's representatives for a comment.

Not the First Time

Piers has previously targeted Kardashian, dubbing her "selfish and reckless" for her response to husband West's bipolar disorder.

The long-running feud also involved Morgan describing her as a "talentless half-wit" after she was embarrassed on stage at the Grammys.

Kardashian revealed in 2018 a list of enemies she will be sending new bottles of her fragrance to. Morgan was the only man on the list.

The #StopHateForProfit Campaign's Supporters

The movement was quickly embraced by other famous names. One of them involved comedian Sarah Silverman who is also very adamant to #StopHateForProfit. Social media boycotters also included Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Mark Ruffalo, and Kerry Washington.

Kardashian, 39, boasts 188 million Instagram followers.

Pierce Morgan's 2 Cents

According to Piers Morgan regarding Kim Kardashian's social media freeze, "Some of the people shouting the loudest about hate speech... turn a blind eye when it comes closer to home," reported Enstars.

