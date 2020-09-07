The Philippines is taking a different approach in treating COVID-19. As the world is waiting for a vaccine, the Philippines is looking at the wonders of one of their most abundant resources, and that is the virgin coconut oil or VCO.

Trials on VCO

The Department of Science and Technology in the Philippines stated that the use of virgin coconut oil or VCO in the treatment of COVID-19 had shown favorable results in patients that have mild symptoms, according to Inquirer.

DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Pena spoke about VOC at the Laging Handa briefing on September 3 and said that they have conducted trials to see the effects of VCO to patients and if it can help combat COVID-19.

Secretary De la Pena said that the trials are ongoing and that the trials for PGH or Philippine General Hospital have not yet started, but the trials in Sta. Rosa Community Hospital is now happening.

Also Read:Fauci Says COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Approved Earlier Than Expected, Might Oblige Researchers to Halt Trials

De la Pena added that the flow of the patients is not as frequent as before, but records show that those patients with mild symptoms were given VCO, and they were able to go home.

De la Pena stated that they want more patients to participate in the ongoing trials of VCO in order to have a comprehensive conclusion.

However, he said that the fact that so many have been released from the hospital was a good indication. He added that the patients are still being administered VCO at home, as reported by Rappler.

The secretary said that the methodology at the trails done in Sta. Rosa Community Hospital is that they will be given VCO during their three meals, and their condition is monitored and measured from day one, as soon as they enter or as soon as they participate. They are then checked on day 14 for improvements, and again on day 28.

Different approach

In June 2020, DOST announced that VCO or virgin coconut oil trials would be conducted on coronavirus patients of the Philippine General Hospital.

De la Pena said that PGH is a perfect place to test VCO because it is where patients with moderate and severe cases were placed. The ethics board of the University of the Philippines approved the trials.

The secretary explained that the patients would be given VCO for 14 days to check whether the substance has any good results and if any improvement will be seen.

The first batch of patients was around 100, half were given VCO, and the other half was not given VCO for comparison purposes.

De la Pena also noted that while VCO trials in the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna had started a month ago; they are not able to meet the recommended number of 90 patients enrolled in the clinical trial as the arrival of patients for COVID-19 in the area was slow.

In February 2020, Ateneo de Manila University Professor Emeritus Fabian Antonio Dayrit and Dr. Mary Newport of Spring Hill Neonatology in Florida, USA, proposed a clinical study on the use of coconut oil to treat patients, saying that it is affordable and risk-free.

Related Article:Canada's Top Doctors Advise to Wear Mask During Intercourse and Avoid Kissing New People

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.