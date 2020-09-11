Katie Holmes' name has been circulating in social media after making a public appearance with her new man who dumped his fiancée for almost two years in order to date her.

Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr. Dating

Sources confirmed that Tom Cruise's former wife is currently dating actor, chef, and model, Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair publicly displayed their affection in front of the paparazzi.

Suri Cruise's mother has been spotted locking lips and cuddling the 33-year-old man across New York City.

The Former Fiancée

Six weeks ago, 24-year-old designer Rachel Emmons posted a photograph of herself nuzzled up to Vitolo Jr. Emmons was captured dressed to the nines with her 33-year-old then-fiancé in a gray Hane's undershirt, reported Bro Bible.

Dumped Through Text

According to a friend of Emmons, Holmes' new beau dumped his "blindsided" girlfriend via text mere two days prior to the dating photographs surfaced.

How They Met

Sources stated that the 41-year-old actress, who was captured on a romantic date with Vitolo in New York last week. He had reportedly been working with her on a recent indie film.

PDA in New York City

She was captured sitting on his lap during a Peasant Restaurant dinner date in Manhattan. They were spotted again participating in a PDA session outside Emilio's Ballato, a popular Nolita restaurant where Vitolo works.

Engaged Man

Katie Holmes was reportedly aware that her new restaurateur man was engaged when they were getting to know each other and he eventually dumped his fiancée in order to date her, reported Daily Mail.

Shady Circumstances

Holmes recently came from a split with actor Jamie Foxx. Meanwhile, Vitolo was engaged to designer Emmons up until the photographs of him canoodling with the "Dawson's Creek" actress went public.

Twenty-four-year-old Emmons is the founder of Anna Rachel Studio. She and Vitolo Jr. was in a romantic relationship for two years.

The text message indicating their split from Vitolo was sent on the same day as photographs were first published of him getting flirty with Holmes on a New York City date.

According to one of Emmons' friends, "Up to this press coming out, Rachel had no idea what was going on."

On Vitolo who works at his family's Nolita restaurant, she said, "He is a cheater, and this isn't a 'happy ending' story."

Emmons has reportedly not spoken to Vitolo since he abruptly ended their engagement following over 18 months.

According to a friend of the designer, "Rachel and Emilio got together in February last year and were engaged after just a few months, it was a whirlwind romance but they were very much in love," reported Independent Eagle.

Before Katie Holmes' new man dumped his fiancée in order to date her, "they were planning their wedding before the pandemic but had been having issues recently... different work schedules, and COVID made it difficult."

