Turning to an ex may be the last resort to beg for cash. Katie Holmes is allegedly too desperate that she submitted to this option.

The rich and famous are exempted from the ill effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. In Katie Holmes' case, her television and film gigs have dwindled due to the global health crisis.

According to a report by New Idea, the Dawson's Creek actress had given up her pride and turned to her former husband to alleviate financial ruin. The actress reportedly has many expenditures but is not capable of paying them off due to scarce projects.

"Katie was proud of walking away from Tom without securing a hefty financial settlement but in hindsight, that may have been a huge mistake," an anonymous source affirmed.

The insider noted that Holmes is desperate for cash because she is not bringing home a stable paycheck. It is not just her acting career that has been put on respite.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's shooting of the film "Mission Impossible 7" was immediately halted. It was supposedly underway in Venice at the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

After her divorce from Cruise, Holmes was regularly provided financial assistance of an estimated $400,000 dollars annually as child support for their daughter, Suri Cruise.

The 41-year-old came to the undignified resolve as she was in a close financial ruin as depicted by the unidentified source.

The coronavirus pandemic is potentially prompting the "Batman Begins" star to have remorse over her divorce from her actor ex-husband.

The supposed tipster added that Holmes has also not been bringing in the income coming from hawking products and regular guestings at events.

Business Times noted that show business has been struck hard by the coronavirus pandemic as numerous movies, television shows, concerts, and other activities have been postponed or canceled due to the virus' prevalence.

The tabloid concluded by alluding that Holmes has no other choice than to resort to pleading for monetary help from Cruise after breaking up with Jamie Foxx.

Devoted Scientologist Tom Cruise, 57, has supposedly acknowledged that he had a major role in his family's failure.

Since the devastating divorce with Holmes and alienation from daughter Suri, the "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" actor has divulged that he regrets not handling things better.

Another insider apparently asserted that Cruise feels that he is still making errors.

The financial problems of Holmes is a running narrative in the tabloid media. They have been circulating even before the advent of COVID-19.

Gossip Cop discredited rumors that she had sold her home in California and was thriving on paycheck to paycheck due to her despair over monetary concerns.

A representative for Holmes ensured that she is doing just fine in her finances.

Gossip Cop said all the tabloid had merely accomplished is paint another coat on the old narrative to fit in with the bigger picture of the pandemic.

