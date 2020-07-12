Katie Holmes recently followed Thandie Newton on Instagram at an interesting timing.

In a candid interview with Vulture, Newton openly narrated to reporter E. Alex Jung that he declined "Charlie's Angels" not merely over racist stereotyping, but due to a story about Tom Cruise acting unfavorably on the set of "Mission Impossible: 2."

Basically, Cruise's former wife Nicole Kidman got Newton a "Mission Impossible: 2" role (the movie was released in 2000). Newton recalled that Cruise became distressed with Newton while filming, to the extent that a pimple appeared on his face that "would (have taken) anyone else 48 hours to manifest."

Instead of apologizing for his behavior, Cruise demanded that they film the scene again, reported Marie Claire.

She stated that Cruise was not horrific, but merely a very dominant person. Newton then never wanted to play a role in any "Mission Impossible" film.

The "Dawson's Creek" then followed Newton's Instagram handle 2 days after.

Cruise and Holmes tied the knot in 2006, then came 2012 when Holmes unforeseenly filed for divorce. She was granted full custody of their daughter, Suri Cruise, days after.

According to a 2013 lawsuit against a media company who alleged that the "Jerry Maguire had deserted Suri, Cruise was questioned if Holmes' decision to divorce him was partly to protect their daughter from his Scientology religion, reported HuffPost.

According to Vulture, Newton indicated that although Cruise is a very dominant individual, he attempts hardly to be a pleasant individual but is under a large amount of pressure.

There was an evening scene wherein it was him and Newton on the balcony, along with several extras with pyrotechnics.

Newton urged people to be vigilant in her interview, "Because you might find yourself fucking over a little brown girl at the beginning of a career, when no one knows who she is and no one gives a fuck. She might turn out to be Thandie Newton."

She noted that she and Cruise were frustrated with each other.

Cruise would be frustrated with having to explain, "Let me just - let's just go do it. Let's just rehearse on-camera."

It was unhelpful that both taped the entirety of the scene with them switching roles. It thrusted her further to a position of insecurity and fright.

She added that she hopes that Cruise be blessed because he was making the hardest efforts.

With a slightly red mark on Cruise's nose, his metabolism was fierce to the point that he had a big whitehead by the end of the night. Newton depicted the zit as her, enlarging in size.

She described the night to Jonathan Demme as a nightmare. Demme responded, "Thandie, shame on you for not backing yourself."

The 47-year-old woman believes that she is more powerful, manifesting in Zoom conversations with stunning vulnerability. It is a rarity for an actress whose over 30 years in the entertainment industry has surged from odd art-house films to blockbuster hits.

