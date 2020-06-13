This summer, Suri Cruise is reportedly moving in with her father and Scientology enthusiast Tom Cruise. Does her mother Katie Holmes approve?

Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid article.

The latest issue of Star magazine is headlined "Suri at 14 Moving in With Tom!" Suri will apparently be spending her summertime at a Scientology compound in Clearwater, Florida.

Eight months ago, Suri appeared to be leaving her New York apartment carrying her stuff.

Although he stands as one of the leading Hollywood actors with numerous hit movies at his disposal, his personal life is not quite as lucky. Her daughter has not spent time with him for the past 6 years because Katie Holmes holds the custody, reported Morning Picker.

The "Dawson's Creek" actress welcomed Suri to the world in 2006, 6 months prior to her marriage to Tom, according to Elle.

In her early years, Suri, Katie, and Tom were the target of fervent attention from the press. After the couple separated in 2011, Katie has shielded Suri from the media and public.

The 41-year-old former model, however, went outside her home in NYC on Friday afternoon for a coffee break with Suri.

Suri had not been out publicly for two months since her birthday on 18 April.

The mother-daughter duo donned summer dresses for their venture outside with matching blue face masks. Suri wore a baby blue embroidered dress and sneakers, and Katie was sporting a white sundress with puff sleeves.

"Star" Magazine alleged that Katie is considering the idea of Suri living with her father for some time, but she is quite dubious regarding the religion.

A source for the magazine disclosed, "Tom and Suri talk a lot. And he's always trusted that they'd have time to bond in person at some point. He's thrilled that the time is finally here."

The last time Tom and Suri appeared publicly together was in 2013.

When Katie and Jamie Foxx called it quits, rumors surfaced that she reunited with Tom.

Gossip Cop noted that the dubious source asserted that Tom and Katie have given the freedom to Suri is she wants to be a Scientology believer. "Katie won't say anything bad about the church and Tom won't try to push it on Suri. There's an understanding that it'll be her decision when she gets older."

The article was debunked to be fabricated. A spokesperson for Katie has denied the cooked up story. They added that it is also worth taking into account the poor history of "Star" regarding articles on Tom's relationship with Suri.

One reason for Tom and Katie's divorce is that Katie is dubious that Suri could be brainwashed by the Scientology community.

A reason alleged for Tom not being able to see Suri for a tantamount time is that he was denied by the Scientology community because he is not allowed to have a relationship with her daughter because she is not a Scientologist. The community representative denied the claim and he has the freedom to meet his daughter as he wishes.

