Tom Cruise is currently in the midst of filming the seventh installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. He appeared to do the impossible when he shot gravity-defying scenes for the anticipated film in Norway.

Cruise plays the leading role Ethan Hunt in the series. He has returned to work on the seventh film after filming in Venice, Italy was postponed earlier in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Norway, his latest shoot involved cheating death with a jump from the Helsetkopen mountain's top near Hellesylt.

In a footage, the action film actor rides a motorbike off a ramp on the side of the mountain. He then plummeted to the ground prior to using a parachute. Viewers were stunned by the stunt and one user wrote, "How many bikes were killed in the making of this? Seriously Tom Cruise I take my hat off to you - you carry out most of the stunts yourself - amazing!" reported Hello!

The 58-year-old is known for exhibiting his own stunts in action films. In August, he appeared to be flying 160 ft through the air days after an explosion on the filming site.

Cruise completed four motorized bicycle jumps off a huge ramp down the mountain top, reported The Sun.

The action series is acclaimed for its usage of unprecedented practical stunts (most of which are pulled off by Cruise himself). "Mission: Impossible 7" warrants to be no different from its predecessor films.

As of now, there has been little information divulged about "Mission: Impossible 7's" plot. It is merely known that writer-director Christopher McQuarrie will be returning after his work on 2015's "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" and the said film's 2018 spin-off "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."

Director McQuarrie posted a photograph from Day 1 of filming on Instagram. The photo showed a large ramp in the midst of mountainside scenery. The Instagram post was titled simply "Day 1."

When the actor playing Ethan Hunt rode a motorbike off the ramp and parachuted to safety, the motorbike did not fare at par.

A video captured by local Norwegian news website NGTV displays Cruise accelerating down the ramp prior to taking off from it.

Cruise reportedly executed the jumps four times before production was satisfied that they had what the scene necessitated.

Katie Holmes' former husband was captured filming a similar stunt in the United Kingdom in August which was estimated to be worth £2 million. This news arrived after reports that production would face another halt after a stuntman's bicycle exploded while shooting a stunt.

Cruise has reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the film's crew and cast In order to alleviate more novel coronavirus-related travel postponement.

As shown in the VGTV footage of the death-defying stunt, a camera-mounted helicopter and a drone filmed him execute the feat.

The director has earlier teased that Cruise would be taking his stuntwork to a whole new level for the series' most recept chapter. "We've figured out three obscene things that (Cruise is) doing that I'm terrified of, that make the helicopter chase look like tinker toys," reported Digital Spy.

