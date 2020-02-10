There is no coronavirus cure yet, and it is exceeding SARS by far. Some researchers are creating drugs to combat the coronavirus via its protease enzyme. Utilizing coconut oil as a coronavirus cure is urgent as of now.

Scientists are looking at coconut as a source to synthesize a cure for coronavirus. Coconut oil is a source for anti-viral agents that might work, is less expensive than more expensive pharmaceuticals.

How does coconut oil work as a cure?

There are three stages of how lauric acid and monolaurin are effective anti-viral agents to stop the viral infection in host cells. The first step is when the anti-viral agents start to remove the covering of the virus, next is the coconut-based substances will attack the body of the virus and prevent reproduction. Last will be stopping the broken-down proteins from entering the cell wall.

When the virus membrane is destroyed, it will be susceptible to anti-viral agents that kill the invading proteins. The membrane cover protects the virus and fools the host cell to let them in. One of the first steps for anti-bodies to annihilate the invading virus before enters the cell wall, and reproduce inside it.

Lauric acid will then attack the viral proteins and break them down. Viruses need their proteins to develop and duplicate themselves to pass the cellular wall. When the viral proteins are prevented to develop, they are degraded and destroyed by lauric acid.

Once the lauric acid starts to breakdown the viral enzymes, that cannot enter the cell membranes because of anti-viral action by lauric acid. Studying the properties of coconut oil, in synthesizing a coronavirus cure is very immediate.

Other than lauric acid in coconut oil, other substances like capric acid (C10), momocaprin are promising against HIV. Capric acid is about 7% of coconut oil, with monoglyceride and fatty alcohols are useful against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human parainfluenza virus type 2 (HPIV2), depending on concentration and acidity levels. But, monocaprin (C10) has promise for use as a cure for influenza A virus.

Are coconut oil and C12 derivatives good for humans and animals

There are no ill effects on humans and animals from coconut oil and products from it. Its anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties are effective for most animals. Products with monolaurin and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are common ingredients in anti-bacterial solutions. Coconut oil has worked as anti-HIV, in some studies and the first tests were done in the Philippines.

The potential of coconut oil as a coronavirus cure as evidenced by in vitro, animal, and human studies with lauric acid and derived substances that might halt the ravages of the coronavirus. Knowing what coconut oil-based enzymes can do against viral stages is a boost to the study. Giving researchers clues were to attack the virus, and stop it from replicating, to create a cure.

In this context, pursuing studies to prove that coconut oil could be the next best option without any definite coronavirus cure in sight. Another is that it will not be expensive and no-risk too, with a positive benefit because it is easy to acquire as well.

