Are you trying not to sigh due to quarantine fatigue or Fear of Missing Out from travel experiences? Enter the need for distractions to transport you far away including the best travel films.

Power to Transport

You need the best travel films to satiate your wanderlust soul. Pop culture will always have the power to transport you in the form of different mediums including movies.

If You Do Not Have the Wanderlust

Films could influence us and the way we think. So if you do not have a wanderlust soul beyond your daily routine, the best travel movies could inspire you if you have never boarded a plane, reported Trip 101.

Your usual viewing habits may not include travel movies. These films could inspire your future travels or remind you of the feelings associated with traveling, reported Jon is Traveling.

Adventures of a Lifetime

For some, travel movies with beautiful locations on Netflix is a way to preempt for an adventure of a lifetime. Some people may land a comfortable job where remote work is acceptable, fall in love while traveling, or get struck a chord out how to live the dream of traveling for free.

The COVID-19 Situation

The COVID-19 pandemic inhibits us from traveling. People have canceled booked flights for travel destinations due to the restrainment of precautions. Through the form of movies, people could travel with their minds in different places, reported SOS Israel.

Here are films that highlight countries' beauty:

1. 'Your Name' (2016)

Directed by Makoto Shinkai, this animated film depicts the Japanese culture and beauty accurately that could nearly feel that they are present in the movie.

"Your Name" showed the international public how Japan remarkably balances modernism with tradition.

2. "Pride and Prejudice" (2005)

Apart from the overarching romance of the adapted Jane Austen classic novel, the travel element of the film instantly transports the viewer to rural England and to another time.

The homes and the way people are dressed are accurate and not too glamorous as a period film.

3. The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Based on a true narrative, "The Motorcycle Diaries" is about two students, a medical undergraduate and a biochemist, who set on traveling across South America. The initial spontaneous adventure trip turned into the duo having an experience of a lifetime in turn.

Throughout the course of their journey, Guevara and Granado interact with different kinds of people that make the boys procure a better deciphering of the contrast between people of different privileges.

4. The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

This film will depict what it is like to travel across India on a luxury train.

Directed by iconic director Wes Anderson, the funny and amusing movie stars some great comedic talent. Considering its director, the style would be quite unusual and surreal.

5. 180° South (2010)

This film will prompt your sense of adventure; it would make you escape the daily grind, pack your bags, and traverse the globe.

The movie follows the adventure of a group of friends of their trip to Patagonia with surfboards and climbing gear in tow. The team learns about the downturn of the natural world and the combat against industrialism.

