Have you ever to approach a situation differently or live through a reminiscent event again? The best time travel movies have captured numerous creatives' imagination throughout the years, providing captivating, morally challenging, and even comedic movies.

Or in contrast to your current reality, you are simply hoping to watch films that will transport you to another time and place.

After all, time travel is an alluring phenomenon that we can only aspire to one day come true, reported Patch.

Time Travel and Cinema

Time travel and cinema click together as a combination as the visual medium allows for an extensive form of storytelling that could transport our minds to parallel universes, reported What Culture.

Clarity is not always the name of the game regarding time travel on the silver screen. Numerous writers and directors thrive on presenting labyrinthine stories that necessitate multiple viewings of a film to decipher it.

Time travel is a plot device for traversing the impermanence of life, the inevitability of events, and the impossibility of second chances. In some narratives, past events could be changed but not in others.

Here are our recommended escapism from reality:

1. 'Safety Not Guaranteed' (2012)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow a couple of years before his big break with 2015's "Jurassic World," it is as meticulously-made as that blockbuster was and tackles humor, life lessons, and mystery.

The film has a solid 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes which hails it as one of the best time travel movies. This lovely indie darling has tons of heart throughout.

2. 'Looper' (2012)

This movie features a future self with an important message. Joseph Gordon-Levitt did the best Bruce Willis impression.

All you really need to know about this film is that Willis is sent back from the future and Levitt would supposedly kill him.

3. 'About Time' (2013)

Instead of altering history, the protagonist in this adorable British film uses his time-traveling abilities for something more humble: finding love.

This falls under criminally underrated romantic comedy films.

4. 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

This is hailed as the best film of the "Harry Potter" franchise.

In this third installment, Harry Potter (Danielle Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) would tackle the mystery surrounding Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), a notorious convict who has targetted the young eponymous wizard. But wait, the film features Hermione's Time-Turner, a time machine that could turn back time to help the best friends in their attempt to change history.

5. 'Arrival' (2016)

Love and grief are the overarching themes of this film.

The film traverses through the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis. The protagonist having peculiar dreams while learning an alien language that are actually memories of her future.

6. 'Time Bandits' (1981)

Into the realm of fantasy, a couple of diminutive rouges make efforts for a time heist in order to get fast money. These thieves are not exactly Ocean's Eleven as the group bungles everything from the beginning.

Numerous time travel movies attempt to explain the improbable with theoretical physics. So it is nice to watch one that would look you dead in the eye and say, "This is what it is because I say so."

We hope we piqued your curiosity with our list of the best time travel movies.

