In the television series "NCIS," Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray were co-actors beyond a decade. Weatherly starred as the second-in-command to Agent Gibbs, Tony DiNozzo. Sean Murray arrived on the series as a wee trainee who DiNozzo who had a bickering relationship with Weatherly's character.

Despite their sibling-like bond acting out their characters, what was their relationship behind the camera?

The Truth About the Pair's Off-Screen Relationship

In an interview with ETOnline, Murray discussed his real relationship with Weatherly, indicating that the off-screen conspicuously parallels to their characters' relationship.

Regarding Weatherly's farewell "NCIS" episode, Murray described that "In the world of NCIS, characters come and go; however, that doesn't mean Weatherly won't be missed," reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Murray explained that the pair formed a bond almost immediately and this should be expected considering that Murray played a regular character.

The Dynamic Between DiNozzo, McGee

According to Murray, "There is a dynamic between the two characters that built over the years - (a) big brother, little brother relationship that included lots of hazing because Tony was always the fraternity brother eternal... Lots of love, lots of making fun of each other and just a neat dynamic between the two," reported ETOnline.

Thus, Murray underscored that the parallelism between his and Michael Weatherly's on- and off-screen relationship, the on-screen dynamic helped cement the off-screen friendship.

Michael Weatherly's Exit From 'NCIS'

Michael Weatherly bid farewell to the long-running CBS series following 13 seasons and over 300 episodes playing the charming goofball and NCIS Special Agent Tony DiNozzo.

Support From Sean Murray

His co-actor and friend Murray was anticipating for him to make the occasional cameo.

Murray describes a rare trait of Weatherly -- compassion. He said that he cares about humans which is rare in a world comprising self-centered people playing make-believe, which is what show business is sometimes.

Sean Murray's Agent McGee Needed Michael Weatherly to Exit

Although Weatherly was integral to the crime series for quite some time, it was the right move when he departed the show.

Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo necessarily made a way for Sean Murray's McGee to initiate a narrative foundation to catalyze McGee's development.

Michael Weatherly on Watching the Finale of 'NCIS'

Currently starring in "Bull" as the show's leading character, he explained how he plans to confront NCIS' finale, "I'm having a screening at my friend Andrew Mass' apartment in New York City. A whole bunch of us are going to sit around and watch the very last episode. It was very nice of my friend to offer that as a viewing space, and I'll be live-tweeting that, as well, so I'll be sitting with my oldest friends from the third grade, my wife and everyone," reported another article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Like Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray's relationship, other co-actors were also friends on the set

