"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest is one of the hardest working men in show business. However, due to his vigorous work ethic, rumors suggest that Seacrest is taking on more than his health could manage.

Incurable Illness

The Enquirer claimed that Seacrest was on the brink of dying from an incurable illness. The news outlet alleged that this incurable illness adversely affected Seacrest's health and career.

'Ämerican Idol' Finale

Toward the end of the singing competition produced virtually, viewers observed that Seacrest seemingly has a swollen eye and was slightly slurring while speaking. This garnered concern and numerous viewers took to Twitter to openly question if something serious was transpiring, reported Wonderwall.

Work-Life Balance

The television host believed that he needs to "grow up" and balance his professional and personal life due to the fact that he allots all his energy into work, reported TechZimo.

Seacrest, who is in a relationship with model Shayna Taylor, thinks his commitment to his career could be one of the reasons why he has yet to settle down as he is always either at work or drained.

His bustling schedule reportedly concerning some of his bosses. According to a source, "There are people at the network who are extremely worried that he is overdoing it," reported another article from Wonderwall.

Claimed to Be 'Going Blind' Due to Botox Injections

The National Enquirer alleged that Ryan Seacrest was going blind due to his botox injections two months ago. According to a source who alleged to know Seacrest, "It could well have been a reaction to a Botox injection administered by himself or someone else at his home..." reported Gossip Cop.

'Chronic Fatigue Syndrome'

Multiple sources affirmed that the radio host was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis or chronic fatigue syndrome. This left his co-workers alarmed because he took a day of leave at work. Head Topics indicated that to sell the dubious narrative, a doctor who had not treated Seacrest was quoted and alleged that the host was experiencing acute fatigue syndrome.

When he did not appear in on his show "Live With Kelly and Ryan," his representative stated that there is nothing to be concerned about. According to his rep, "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

Ryan Seacrest's Side

Seacrest indicated his busiest working time, "There were five daily responsibilities. You lose the balance and you are drained by the end of every day and you've gotta go do it again the next day."

"So that's always been a tough struggle. I mean, maybe it's perhaps why I'm not married now. So thank you for this therapy!"

