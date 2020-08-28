TLC has chronicled the lives of the Duggar family, the initial show being "19 Kids and Counting" and then the second show being "Counting On." However, not every member of the massive class could be part of the reality show due to boundaries set forth. And Anna Duggar acknowledges that her husband Josh Duggar can no longer be a part of the show.

Rigid Measures

It has been more than five years since Josh Duggar's sex scandals were unveiled.

Upon the public learning that Josh molested five young girls with four of whom were his sisters, it was expected that the Duggars' TLC reality show would be axed. The initial show was canceled but it was not long before the Duggars were back on the air with a new reality show with measures imposed, reported The Hollywood Gossip.

Some cases included Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard's rift with her family and the network imposed that they are no longer featured in episodes of the series. Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle's oldest son Josh is also apparently absent. But his wife Anna and their six children make appearances here and then, reported Entertainment News.

The most important of such changes implemented was that Josh would no more make appearances on TLC. The Duggars have submitted to that measure (notwithstanding that they do not have much power over such deliberations).

It appears as if Anna wishes that she and her children played a bigger role in "Counting On" based on a recent Instagram post.

Background

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar one played huge roles in his family's reality series. The focus of a special episode of 19 Kids and Counting was their wedding in 2008, reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Also Read: Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth Welcome Rainbow Baby Following Still Birth, 'Counting On' Exit

Josh Duggar was a regular star on "19 Kids and Counting" but has never made an appearance on "Counting On."

Anna Duggar Still on 'Counting On'

As for their financial situation, Anna and their children remain to be semi-regulars on the reality series. This is a fact for which his wife clearly has gratitude for.

The episode "Josh & Anna: Our Story" chronicled the couple's first five years of marriage in 2013 on "19 Kids and Counting."

Tables were turned in May 2015 when news surfaced that Josh had molested some of his younger sisters (and one unrelated girl) as a teenager.

Viewers saw on the most recent episode of "Counting On'' the Duggars celebrating Christmas. Avid viewers were happy to watch Anna and her kids included in the jovial event. Cautious editing was apparent with Josh being cropped out of the ugly sweater party at the Duggars' parents' house.

Josh Duggar tendered his resignation from his work at the conservative Family Research Council upon TLC's cancellation. There was more squabble when his name was listed as a customer of Ashley Madison, a cheating website.

Amid the Christmas celebration, Anna Duggar captioned their family photo on Instagram, "It means a lot when our family is included (on rare occasions) in the events that air on TV with Joshua's family. We had a blast celebrating Christmas with an ugly sweater party and a Christmas play!"

