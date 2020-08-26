Dorinda Medley stunned viewers of "The Real Housewives of New York City" when she released an announcement that she was leaving the show. The exit came with no warning and left people wondering what transpired.

Exit After 6 Seasons

The reality series has been providing fans plenty of drama since it marked its beginning in 2008. The show concentrates on the ups and downs of a group of wealthy women living in the Big Apple.

Medley left the franchise after six seasons. The iconic housewife had been a mainstay in the reality show courtesy of her iconic catchphrases.

Medley was reportedly dismissed from "The Real Housewives of New York City" following six seasons due to her meanness while drinking, reported Page Six.

According to sources, Medly was "blindsided" by the news which she received the call while filming a "The $100,000 Pyramid" episode.

Varying Reports Behind the Reason of Dorinda Medly's Dismissal

Also according to sources, Dorinda Medley who, for one instance, repeatedly made fun of Luann de Lesseps for her alcohol-involved indictment, surprised her co-stars by failing to underscore that she had been below the belt.

"If she'd have said (at the end of the season), 'Look - I've been depressed and that's why I'm acting like this,' or, 'I miss my (husband, Richard, who died in 2011),' and said she'd work on it, I think it would have been different," said a source.

Meanwhile, another source said, that "in this climate of social justice and cancel culture, she was not a good representative of the show or the network."

An insider claimed that Medly was informed that the network decided to sack her on Tuesday, merely two days after she learned that her friend Jon Giswold had died.

Big Mistake

A production source said that it was a big mistake. They were all surprised as despite the fact that she had a difficult season, she was a fan favorite who people support. "You watch, this is an error that they will regret," reported Reality Blurb.

Bravo declined to comment on the 55-year-old's dismissal.

Medly's Announcement

Medly took to her Instagram account to make the announcement to inform her followers that she would not be returning to the show in 2021.

She wrote on Tuesday, "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... But all things must come to an end." The reality show was an outlet for her healing when her late husband Richard died. She met various interesting people and came to know herself, about life, and about women in her journey.

Major Changes

"The Real Housewives of New York" will be having major changes as casting is underway for the Bravo franchise's Season 13 in the midst of Dorinda Medley's exit from the show on Tuesday. Every year the cast is re-evaluated, according to an insider.

