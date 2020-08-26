Meghan Markle has allegedly been taken into custody in California. This claim is debunked.

Using Her Voice for Greater Good

The Duchess of Sussex's recent comment regarding being able to use her voice in a way she had not been to of late is being regarded as a direct message towards the British royal family.

Royal writer and expert Phil Dampier cautioned that the duchess will not be silenced in supporting causes of importance to her heart, reported New Idea.

New Idea indicated that the 39-year-old has been taken into custody for protesting. Apparently, the royal family and Prince Harry were dismayed by her actions, reported The Geek Herald.

Dubious Claim

This was debunked as not true as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living a quiet life in their Santa Barbara home.

The news outlet indicated through a bait-and-switch that Markle "appeared to hint she would have been willing to join (Black Lives Matter) protestors and risk arrest." The cover narrative was implicit with the word busted and the promise of arrest photographs and the ambiguous use of the words appeared, hint, would, and risk, reported Gossip Cop.

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settle into life in California, they are not away from the media glare particularly on her alleged arrest.

The magazine has remarked the former "Suits" actress' comment from a summit wherein she discussed the Black Lives Matter movement and "appeared to hint she would have been willing to join the protesters and risk arrest.

She is apparently putting herself on the brink of being indicted due to her opinionated nature.

According to Dampier stated now that she is no longer a senior working royal, it is very likely for Markle to be more involved with various movements. He said, "I believe she will increasingly get involved in politics and may one day try and run for the presidency. Because she is no longer a British royal, she is free to get involved in any causes she pleases, and Harry will just go along with it," reported Entertaintimes.

The narrative is a split between an interview about Markle and a series of comments she has made supporting the ongoing demonstrations. The story concludes that the source does not believe that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, and Prince Charles will find it favorable but there is little they could do.

According to Markle, "If there's any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role... it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning.

Markle continued that she would like to be a part of the movement against racism.

The tabloid alleged that she was ready to partake in a protest for the Black Lives movement notwithstanding the risk of getting indicted. The Geek Herald stated that between Meghan Markle getting arrested and the promise of arrest photographs claimed by New Idea has a far difference.

