Meghan Markle reportedly demanded $90 million and threatened the British royal family with a tell-all, according to a news outlet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had flown out of the United Kingdom and settled down in the United States for a quieter and more peaceful life.

Skepticism

The bashing and tell-all narratives of the Duchess of Sussex tabloid staples so Gossip Cop is immediately dubious.

This narrative originated from a February cover story of the National Enquirer alleging that "Meghan will demand a stunning $90 million settlement in return for keeping silent" regarding the royal family, reported Mimic News.

Igniting Fears

The US report indicated that the royal family fears that the duchess will demand money to alleviate her from publishing a tell-all that could paint the prominent family in a very unfavorable light.

According to an anonymous source to the tabloid, "Apparently Meghan told friends that life behind the palace walls is toxic and even accused the royals of sexism and racism."

"The royals fear that she'll want $90million from the coffers to finance their new life in return for keeping her mouth shut!" reported New Idea.

Markle is claimed to be threatening to sit down for a revealing TV interview regarding her relationship with her blue-blood in-laws. It does not matter that Markle is not planning to shake down Queen Elizabeth II which is the version of "Mean Meghan" that North Americans are coming to be aware of.

Independence

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a public renouncement of their membership as senior working royals of the royal family, opting for financial independence. This was initially announced in January.

The source explained on Meghan Markle threatening the royals, "Apparently, Meghan told friends that life behind the palace walls is toxic and even accused the royals of sexism and racism," reported Meaww.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Against the Alleged Demand

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly against this hush money, saying Prince Harry and Markle do not deserve a dime.

The insider noted that Markle has deviously planned it since she married Prince Harry, adding that she does not fit in the royal family and given the moniker "Diva Duchess" for being demanding.

Prince Charles Reportedly Upset

Prince Charles is reportedly upset if this does transpire as he has "secretly funneled millions of his own money to bankroll Harry and Meghan's luxury lifestyle."

Prince Harry with an estimated worth of $35 million and Markle with an estimated worth of $5 million have reportedly been planning the separation from the royal family for over six months.

A Grain of Salt; Not to Be Taken Seriously

Micky advised that one should take the news regarding Meghan Markle demanding funds and threatening the royal family with a grain of salt due to the fact that there is no evidence supporting the claim.

The anonymous source cited by the National Enquirer was alleged as a "high-level courtier."

