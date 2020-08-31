People are unearthing new findings regarding the novel coronavirus which has ravaged all corners of the world. The latest findings conducted by researchers indicate that more so than women, men have displayed to be more susceptible to a COVID-19 infection.

Efforts to Gathering Data

Researchers are making attempts to lure out data behind why there are fewer women fatalities from the coronavirus than men and whether this edge makes them more susceptible to autoimmune illnesses.

Numerous aspects of COVID-19 still appear to be complex to scientists and clinicians particularly as information continues to evolve.

New York City's health department registered a rate of 11,389 COVID-19 fatalities in men in contrast to 7,646 women as of the 27th of August, reported Today.

Scientists continue to probe into the probable causes of the disparity.

60 Percent

Men account for an estimated 60 percent of COVID-19 fatalities across the globe with individual nations reporting a similar scenario.

In the United Kingdom, researchers examining 17 million adults discovered that men are more probable to face nearly twice the death risk than their female counterparts. China also showed data that at least two-thirds of their fatalities were male, reported Sound Health and Lasting Wealth.

Women Have a More Robust Immune Response

Women reportedly instigate a stronger immune response to the respiratory illness in contrast to men.

"What we found was that men and women indeed develop different types of immune responses to COVID-19," according to Akiko Iwasaki, a lead author in a study in the journal "Nature" and a professor at Yale University in the United States, reported Aljazeera.

American scientists detected that female patients instigated a more vigorous and sustained T-cell counter than male patients upon exposure to the respiratory illness, thus making men more susceptible to COVID-19.

T-cells are white blood cells that function to eradicate infected cells in the adjusting immune system.

The GenderSci Lab at Harvard University, which promotes the study of gender and biomedical sciences, has a data tracker on COVID-19 cases in the US is in operation including charts of cases and fatalities by gender. Many women in numerous states comprise a greater percentage of COVID-19 cases than men, but there are more fatalities of men.

Men develop severe manifestations of the respiratory illness irrespective of age or location.

Pre-existing Health Conditions

This is partly because of the disproportionate tally of men who have underlying conditions known to aggravate COVID-19 symptoms.

Freethink noted that if researchers could conclude that men are more susceptible to COVID-19, they may be able to use the data against COVID-19 though tailoring treatment plans to take gender into consideration to produce better COVID-19 patient outcomes.

A number of researchers believe that social and behavioral differences between the two genders are the prime cause of this discrepancy as, for example, men are more likely to smoke tobacco among underlying health conditions.

As of August 27, COVID-19 fatalities globally have reached an appalling figure of 822,000 with a large 15.6 million having been recovered.

According to researchers from Yale University, men and women require separate vaccine types and treatments because of the varying ways the respiratory illness affects the body as men are more susceptible to COVID-19.

