The tabloid National Enquirer released an article about America's most famous TV host, Ryan Seacrest. The tabloid claims that he has an incurable disease and he is suffering from it, and it may even affect his career.

Is Seacrest's health in danger?

The alleged sources of National Enquirer said that Seacrest is suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis, otherwise known as chronic fatigue syndrome, and it is becoming difficult for the TV host to get out of bed.

The tabloid also claims that his co-works were worried when he decided to take a day off last month. The tabloid also stated that Seacrest's last-minute decision to take a day off a created panic among his co-workers since he had never done it throughout his career.

The tabloid also said that the fears of his co-workers began when Seacrest was heard slurring his speech and he was seen with the shriveled eye during the finale of the reality show American Idol.

Some even though he had a stroke. National Enquirer quoted a doctor, who did not even treat Seacrest, but believes that the host is suffering from acute fatigue syndrome.

The doctor stated that he saw a picture of him with one eye sagging and he thought that he suffered from a mini-stroke or Bell's palsy. He also said that there is a high chance that the TV host already suffered a transient ischemic attack, which is another type of stroke.

Also Read: Beyonce Will Be Reportedly Joining 'Black Panther 2' for $90M Contract

The article also added that Seacrest might consider settling down with his current girlfriend, Shayna Taylor. The alleged source said that Shayna is begging Seacrest to stay with her on the West coast because she is afraid that he is working too much and she wants him to take care of himself.

The truth

TV show host Ryan Seacrest does not have an incurable disease, according to the investigation done by Gossip Cop. It is true that Seacrest requested a day off, but it has nothing to do with his health, nor does he have a disease that he is suffering from.

Gossip Cop also checked with all sources that are close to the host and they call confirmed that the news is not true. This is not the first time that the Enquirer has been wrong about a story.

Last month, the Enquirer claimed that Seacrest was leaving the show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" so that he can relocate to Los Angeles permanently.

The tabloid stated that he wanted to stay in LA but he knew that his co-host, Kelly Ripa, would not want to give up New York. In 2019, the tabloid also wrote a story about how Seacrest was causing problems between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

The tabloid wrote that Seacrest's friendship with the singer made Rodriguez jealous. Gossip Cop investigated the issue and talked to a spokesperson for Lopez who assured the news site that the story was not true.

Seacrest is still hosting the reality talent show "American Idol", co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and he is still one of the producers of the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Related Article: Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears Feud: Did the Younger Spears Revealed Too Much About Her Sister's Life?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.