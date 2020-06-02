A news outlet claimed that "American idol" mainstay host Ryan Seacrest is growing blind amid presumed health scares.

In the current issue released by the "National Enquirer," the headline, "Fears Seacrest Is Going Blind!" underscores the TV and radio host's situation.

After the "American Idol's" Season 18 finale, viewers observed that as Seacrest hosted the talent show remotely, he was seemingly struggling to get through lines.

Taking into account his stammering speech and his right eye looking bigger than his left eye, fans were seriously concerned, according to She Finds.

Seacrest seized the reports because numerous people assumed he was having a stroke during the show's finale episode. It was alleged that the renowned host possibly has administered Botox injection at home that could have cost his eyesight.

The "National Enquirer" article is among other questionable declarations in tabloids about the "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" radio host, said Gossip Cop.

The alleged stroke on air was not the reason behind Seacrest's potential blindness but could be due to the Botox injection he had administered, according to the tabloid.

A "source that knows Ryan" was quoted by the tabloid, "It could well have been a reaction to a Botox injection administered by himself or someone else at his home as most Hollywood cosmetic surgeons are still closed."

A Twitter netizen going by the username @KingDraqula wrote, "Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol"

Also Read: 'American Idol' Alum David Archuleta Apologizes for Anti-Gay Tweet

The tabloid tipster noted that applying Botox without a cosmetic surgeon to oversee is discomfiting.

The article had a statement from a plastic surgeon indicating that if the injection was not done properly, the aftermath could be permanent damage such that he could go blind.

One consequence noted was that it could "could force him off TV forever!"

Another doctor told the news outlet, "The situation with Ryan appears serious, as it involves his speech and suggests a toxic or metabolic or neurologic condition."

The following morning after the episode, the 45-year-old was not present on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

With the series of claims and concerns over his condition, a representative for Seacrest denied their theories, "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night."

Gossip Cop discredited the article from "National Enquirer" as purely forged. Viewers are also aware that Seacrest is present again on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" upon skipping a day of work due to exhaustion.

Gossip Cop also contacted a reliable source close to the TV host that the narrative was more than wrong and was "crazy."

Aside from the dramatic claim, the outlet also has a dubious track record reporting about Seacrest's professional life.

The rep confirmed that among the public, Seacrest is adapting to the new normal and maintaining work-home balance. There is also the further difficulty of having to put on live shows from home.

"Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest," the rep added.

Related Article: 'American Idol' Reveals Farewell Season's Top 24 Along With Some Familiar Faces (PHOTOS)

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.