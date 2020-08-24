The 22nd season of 'Big Brother All-Stars' had been highly anticipated by fans. Now that it has arrived, a large amount of exhaustion has unfolded so far.

Viewers are passionate about the show, rooting for their bets to win. The show has been under searing between the Twitter fan bases that it prompted one person bold enough to yell into the house to convey a message.

Head of Household

And speaking of heating up, Head of Household Tyler Crispen (Season 21) divulged his nominations for the 'All-Stars' Week 3. Before his reveal, the houseguests with passes were permitted to compete in the Safety Suite challenge as they wished, reported TV Insider.

Everyone believes that they are working with Tyler. This is exactly Tyler's game plan in the first season wherein he almost won, reported Tamara Tattles.

For the latest Sunday night episode, CBS showed what transpired at the Week 3 Safety Competition and Nomination Ceremony.

Tyler dominated the week's Head of Household Competition and started using the power he has acquired from each of his alliance, reported Monsters & Critics.

Janelle and Kaysar

Due to Tyler's HOH win, the writing on the wall was seemingly for Janelle and Kaysar. According to Janelle, "I absolutely believe Kaysar and I are in jeopardy this week (but) you never know what's gonna happen." Kaysar, who was less optimistic, said, "I'm not gonna grovel and beg, so we'll see where the chips fall," reported Inside Survivor.

A pleasant montage of legendary All-Stars Janelle and Kaysar's long-running Big Brother relationship was shown on Sunday night. The pair first bonded in "Big Brother 6," then played together again in "Big Brother 7."

Also Read: Joy-Anna Duggar Leaves 'Counting On': Issues That Led to Her Controversial Decision

Too Fab noted that now that Tyler is the HOH, the largest move in the "Big Brother Season 22" house would be putting Janelle and Kaysar on the block together. The website added that everyone is apparently gunning for the pair like they are the biggest threat in the house when they are not.

Casting

Seemingly, there was a problem in the casting which may be due to the COVID-related situation or simply personal/production choices. The reality show was apparently missing a few players that numerous fans hoped would return.

Three weeks into the game, it is much like season 22 is going the predictable path set forth by a series of recent seasons.

Under Lockdown

The aforementioned yeller has prompted the production to lock down the house and close the live feeds.

Janelle Pierzina and Nicole Franzel feud

Over the course of the first weeks of "Big Brother 22," there has been tension between Janelle Pierzina and Nicole Franzel due to beef outside the house.

Nicole is known as a competitive beast. Arriving into the game, she already had a big target. She took advantage of Pierzina's history on "Big Brother" to bastardize her in her housemates' minds.

Online Vibe

The social media vibe among fans is that The Commission is in apparent control with the same handful of men going to dominate (and already have been dominating) the challenges. They are targeting the women.

Entertainment Weekly poses that "Big Brother Season 22's" viewers are going to have to watch consecutive weeks of a majority alliance picking off everyone else, with no unexpected gameplay going on.

Related Article: '90 Day Fiancé': Nicole Nafziger Enraged Viewers For Leaving Daughter Behind



@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.