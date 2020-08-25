"Counting On" stars Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their second child, a rainbow baby, into the world following a miscarriage and the couple leaving the reality show.

On Monday, the twenty-two-year-old mother declared the arrival of the infant girl, sharing two sweet photographs of her and Austin, 26, with their new arrival who joins their 2-year-old son Gideon.

The new daughter arrived merely over a year after Joy-Anna suffered a devastating miscarriage. The second child arrived on August 24.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," the couple issued a statement, reported Us Weekly.



The baby girl arrived on August 21 at 2:12 PM and weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and is 19.5 inches long. "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!"

The reality show stars also revealed that their daughter was born without complications. They have yet to divulge their baby girl's name, reported Today.

Before conceiving the rainbow baby, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth lost their child from their second pregnancy in the second trimester. Other miscarriages in the Duggar family are Josiah and Lauren Duggar who lost their first pregnancy merely a few weeks following their conceiving announcement on the reality show.

Also Read: '90 Day Fiancé': Nicole Nafziger Enraged Viewers For Leaving Daughter Behind

The tragic events played out publicly with Joy-Anna divulging her news on Instagram to her 820,000 followers at the time. As for Lauren, she discussed miscarriage while sobbing in a "Counting On" episode.

One month following the loss of their precious one, Joy-Anna commemorated her late daughter to social media to mourn. She shared what she and Austin named her. "We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means 'God has favoured me,' and Elise means 'God satisfies,'" she wrote on Instagram.

The new daughter's arrival arrives almost 1 year and 2 months after Joy-Anna miscarried at 20 weeks in July 2019. The couple stated that life is fragile and precious as they only had her for 20 weeks. A photograph of Joy-Anna holding her dead fetus surfaced on social media as well.

These comprised the devastating flip-side of what could transpire when you share your joy publicly.

On the subject of leaving TLC's "Counting On," Joy-Anna and Austin are preoccupied renovating and flipping houses as a livelihood on top of raising their 2-year-old son and welcoming a new infant daughter. They have a lot transpiring in their lives whether their decision to leave the reality show could be attributed to their 2019 miscarriage or a shift in priorities.

The couple has nothing but gratitude for all the love and prayers that they procured during the pregnancy. It was March when Joy-Anna declared that she was pregnant again and conceiving a girl by August.

The father of the newborn encouraged fans to check out their YouTube video of the gender reveal of their baby.

Hollywood Life believes that the pair have come a long way since enduring their miscarriage incident now that their rainbow baby has arrived healthily.

Related Article: 'Counting On' Star Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Forsyth Share Story About Stillborn Baby



@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.