Duggar fans are alleging that Anna Duggar is expecting a 7th child after her teasing on Instagram that exciting things are imminent in the near future.

She wrote on Instagram, "It's official, I'm 32! It's been such a special day! This morning some of my sisters-in-love and I enjoyed some girls' time out catching up over brunch, followed by a pedicure & fun time plant shopping!"

Anna indicated that she spent the afternoon bonding with her children and reading their touching birthday cards.

Only one of the Duggars was quiet on social media during Father's Day. Anna Duggar reportedly did not greet her husband, Josh Duggar, on Sunday amid the commemoration of the fathers in the clan, reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

She did not turn up on Instagram for any Father's Day tribute over the weekend, not merely praising her husband but also her father-in-law or her father.

With Father's Day festivities transpiring at the Duggar compound, many of the daughters and daughters-in-law posted their greetings on social media platforms to give credit to the men in their lives, according to Monsters and Critics.

Several children of Jim Bob wrote thoughtful messages as a tribute to him, accompanied by sweet photos.

Fans are pondering over the reason behind Anna snubbing a dedication via a social media post for Josh.

Also, Jim and Michelle Bob's eldest son is seemingly following his parents' history regarding the size of his family.

Since September 2008, Josh and Anna Duggar have been married with 6 children: Mackynzie (2009,) Michael (2011,) Marcus (2013,) Meredith (2015,) Mason (2017,) and Maryella (2019).

Josh and Anna wrapped up the evening of Anna's birthday with a dinner date, she wrote further on Instagram. Their engagements on the said date were 12 years ago. She alluded to exciting things coming soon.

Anna has endured with her husband through controversies and scandals steadfastly. This is including the disclosure in 2015 that he allegedly sexually abused many of his sisters in his teenage years and his confession that he had been unfaithful towards Anna.

Also, Josh is rarely included in her Instagram pictures. Usually, she posts photos of their 6 children. He last appeared on her social media handle in early March in a photograph of the family's bowling outing.

Since his cheating incident in 2015, Josh regularly keeps a low-profile and has not been filmed in the clan's reality show "Counting On."

Distractify noted that major declarations are regularly orchestrated events that are schedules in TLC, so if any news comes up, the reveal will transpire at the precise time the network gives the Duggars the go-signal.

"Counting On" followers have 2 other confirmed pregnancies to anticipate. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are having their baby no. 2 in November, while Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are expecting a second baby girl sometime in August.

Prior to being unfaithful on Anna, Josh reportedly signed up or an adultery site, Ashley Madison. He was then enlisten in a bible-based rehabilitation.

