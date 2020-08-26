A woman from was arrested on August 24 for allegedly stabbing and killing her 4-year-old daughter and dumping her dead body in a trash can in their backyard.

Murdering her own daughter

According to an arrest report, the 34-year-old murderer Krystal Lewandowski, called 911 at around 11:35 am to report her daughter, Czara Lewandowski, missing. She old the 911 dispatcher that she last saw the child in the backyard of their home in Forth Worth, as reported by KDFW.

After being questioned by the police, Krystal Lewandowski told the 911 dispatcher that she was "advised" to slit her daughter's throat.

The mother confessed to wrapping her daughter's body and putting her in a trash can in the backyard on August 23. She also said that someone told her to kill her daughter, and in doing so, her daughter is "saved," and she had prevented the child from experiencing something worse, as reported by Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told the news outlets that they were involved with the family of the slain girl a year earlier.

Forth Worth police said that Czara Lewandowski's 18-month-old brother, who was not harmed by their mother, is now in protective custody, according to KXAS.

Krystal Lewandowski is charged with capital murder because her murdered daughter is younger than ten years old. Her bond was set at $750,000.

Similar incident

In January 2020, a mother from Arizona was arrest after she killed her three young children one by one. According to the AZ Family, the murderer, Rachel Henry, smothered all three children and sang to them as she covered their mouths and noses.

Henry is facing three counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $3 million bond. The prosecutors requested the large bond because she does not have real ties to Arizona, as she moved to Phoenix from Oklahoma in 2019, and her children had been taken away from her due to her meth addiction.

The victims, 3-year-old Zane Henry, 1-year-old Miraya Henry, and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios, were all found dead inside the family's home.

Rachel Henry began with Miraya as she placed her hand over her daughter's mouth. Her son Zane tried to stop her and punched her to no avail.

When Miraya stopped kicking, she turned to her son and chased him but was interrupted when their relatives returned home. She then took the 3-year-old into a back bedroom where she changed his underpants. She placed him on the floor of the bedroom, straddled him and placed her hand over his nose and mouth.

Rachel then moved to her infant daughter, fed her until the baby fell asleep. She sang her a song and placed her hand over her face and mouth.

After killing all three children, she put them in a position on the couch in their living room, as if they were taking a nap. She did not tell any family member about what happened.

Police were called to the home after the family members discovered that the children were dead. Henry was arrested and booked into jail. According to the police, postpartum depression might have been a factor for the crime.

