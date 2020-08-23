Some secrets are meant not to be heard. For a Michigan couple who had something to hide, they killeda friend by injecting her with battery acid and bleach to shut her silent forever. But they forgot that the dead tell tales.

On November 14, at exactly 2 p.m. the Michigan Police got a 911 call that came from anglers who were at the Flint River. The group told the police that they discovered something unexpected in the River which is a pile of wet blankets on the banks, reported Oxygen.

They stopped to investigate. When they opened the sheets, it covered a gruesome sight. It was the corpse of a locale waitress, Nancy Billiter, whose body was covered in blood and bruised all over.

As the first responders arrived, they checked the corpse that has injuries of multiple wounds on the head, face, and the thorax area. Suspicious circle marks were found on the skin, which is suspected to cause chemical or electrical burns on the corpse.

It was discovered that the comforter wrapping Billiter's corpse had traces of gasoline, but the killers weren't able to burn the remains.

Investigators talked to the friend and roommate of the deceased, Carol Giles at her residence. According to Guiles, she stayed there after the passing of Giles's husband. She stayed at Gile's place to pitch in the house chores and help the two kids of Carol when at work, noted AP News.

When asked when was the last time that the victim was seen, she told the police that it was on Tuesday night after she got back from work. Now, Carol alleged that her boyfriend, Tim Collier, stay out till 1:30 a.m. with the victim when Billiter left to visit her mother close by, cited Meaww.

She was asked if she was worried that her roommate has not returned for a few days, but Carol was not too receptive.

At the West Bloomfield Police Department, they interviewed Carol, who changed her story from time to time. She was not giving accurate information to them in the first interview.

Carol Gile's story

She alleged that on the night of Nov. 12, Collier argued with Billiter that concerned a burglary that happened, when on a California trip. Billiter was at the Giles home with the kids and found out a burglar got inside and stole money.

The man was suspicious of the burglary and thought the roommate had stolen the money. Collier got physical and hit the woman while toting a gun, revealed Carol.

She added that victim was on a bed and tied up, while Collier hit the other woman, covered her with a towel full of bleach. Carol saw her friend being killed by her boyfriend, and Collier told her to shut up or she's dead.

Hearing this, the investigators obtained a search warrant that found the proof verifying the statements of Carol Giles. Her car was searched where they found a gas container with a bottle of battery acid that has directions to Flint River.

More evidence were found like blood spatters on the walls, syringes and a blood infused mattress. Further interrogation revealed that both stories of Collier and Carol cracked because she said they were afraid that Billiter heard that she killed her husband.

The couple did kill the friend by injecting battery acid and bleach, but they never verified if the victim heard anything.

