The recent virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) proved to be an improvement over the live version. For most Americans, the event is usually something to endure, but this year's convention brought something new to entertain viewers while delivering its message.

One moment that most people noticed was when an individual from Rhode Island talked about the squid business of the state. The man was accompanied by another man wearing a face mask and holding a large plate full of calamari.

According to the New York Post, the scene took an immediate turn to a stiff-looking Joe Biden after his formal nomination had been announced. The presidential candidate looked like he was not focused on the camera while wearing a tense smile. Later on, several streamers popped out from the acoustical tiles on the ceiling behind him.

Old friendship

One significant point of the convention had Cindy McCain's tribute to the long-time friendship of her late husband, John McCain, and the former vice-president. The relationship suggests Biden's attempts at maintaining cross-party friendships, including Republicans.

The 2004 presidential loser, John Kerry, appeared to criticize Donald Trump on his policies on foreign relations and suggested that he, along with former President Barack Obama, had achieved many feats in the Middle East during their time.

The convention also had former president Bill Clinton speak, saying that the Oval Office was designed to be a command center but that Trump transformed it into a storm center. Despite being an accurate representation of circumstances, it reminded citizens of the same situation during Clinton's presidency.

Also Read: Joe Biden Says He Has Undergone Cognitive Function Tests, Shows No Evidence to Support Claim

Healthcare for all

Biden's support has received a massive foundation with Ady Barkan, an individual who has Lou Gehrig's disease and is a popular health activist. A video of the young father showed him playing with his child while explaining the importance of healthcare.

Barkan said that Trump and his Republican colleagues have moved to remove health insurance from millions of Americans who need it. He said that with the existential threat that the Republican could become president for another four years, everyone was responsible for voting, as reported by The New York Times.

National Security

The former secretary of state, Colin Powell, expressed his support for Biden and marked his third Democratic presidential endorsement. Powell said that the United States needed a commander-in-chief that treats his troops as family.

The former secretary said that the Democratic presidential candidate would be the leader that unites the country. He added that unlike Trump, Biden would be strong against dictators and despots trying to flatter him to do their bidding.

According to CNN, the closing speech by the nominee's wife, Jill Biden, was a historical moment where she told the public about his story. The wife of the former vice president said she had, in multiple instances, leaned on him for support during the most difficult of times.

Jill spoke out about his husband's loss when his first wife and daughter died in a car accident, and the grief he endured afterward. She said that the former vice president held onto love and understanding to make his family whole once more, similar to what he would do for the United States.

Related Article: Presidential Elections 2020 Standing: Biden and Trump Numbers, 100 Days Before Poll

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.