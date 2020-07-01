Joe Biden, the presumptive nominee of the Democrats, professed that his cognitive abilities are continuously tested for problems and argued that US President Donald Trump is cognitively unware.

Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he has undertaken a cognitive functioning exam, if so, he must have been examined sometime in the past six months.

Moreover, Biden was finding his way out of his speech that turned to be a press conference, when one of the interviewers, Doug McKelway, asked if the Democrat's nominee has been a subject to some cognitive decline degree, CNN reported.

The presumed presidential nominee responded saying he has been tested for the cognitive functioning exam and is constantly being tested.

To avoid the criticism of his cognitive capacities during his speech, Biden said that Trump seems to be cognitively unaware of the present happenings declaring that the president either gets briefed or reads on the significant events and forgets it and does not think the issues are necessary for him to know.

According to Daily Mail, Biden told the press that people should keep an eye on him adding that he could hardly wait to compare his cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man he is running against, referring to US President Donald Trump.

Sharing the video of Biden's speech, the campaign team of President Trump raised why Biden is constantly being tested for his cognitive abilities and asking for the results of the tests.

The issue was followed by a new Rasmussen poll showing that one in every five Democrat voters is convinced that Biden has some form of dementia. It came out that 52% of the voters thought of it as an issue or a possibility, while the remaining 48% disagree with the claim that Biden has dementia. While 61% of all voters think that the issue is important enough to be addressed publicly.

These numbers are predictable after Biden declared a few days ago that about 120 million people have died from the Covid-19 pandemic, which is an unacceptable overestimation when compared to the present data.

President Trump tweeted that if he ever uttered something horrifyingly ignorant, the Fake New Media would treat him severely with revenge.

According to Breitbart, the US president publicized his cognitive test results claiming that he has nothing to hide and said that it might take some time and people will have to wait before Biden, his rival for the position, do anything similar.

In December 2019, Biden revealed his medical results, and it was observed by an analyst that he is missing one test: a cognitive functioning test.

Stuart Jay Olshansky, a public health professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, evaluated the results of Briden's medical exams and articulated based on the released results, the presidential nominee lacks cognitive functioning test.

Olshansky uttered the fact that Briden is currently on the election campaign, meeting an extremely exhaustive travel and schedule probably would serve as a substitute for the formal cognitive functioning test.

In a statement by Olshansky, cognitive tests are typically not required unless complications arise.



