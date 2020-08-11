After offering a woman a place for her to stay, the kind couple who offered is now accused of kidnapping, sexually abusing, and torturing her before murdering based on the Oak Ridge authorities' initial investigation.

The couple were identified as Sean Finnegan and Rebecca Elizabeth Dishman, who now faced a charge for murdering Jennifer Gail Paxton.

The body of Paxton was discovered inside a freezer on August 6 dismantled as the limbs were cut into separate parts according to the report of Oak Ridge Today.

The 52-year-old Finnegan and 22-year-old Dishman have both been charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. Aside from the charges mentioned, Finnegan faces an additional charge of aggravated rape and abuse of a corpse while the 22-year-old Dishman faces tampering with evidence charges and aggravated sexual battery based on the report of WATE.

As a response to a report of a homicide that they have received on Wednesday, authorities directed to a home in Oak Ridge wherein during their search at the property, they have discovered the body of Paxton that is hidden in a freezer chopped into separate parts by the couple.

Finnegan and Dishman are accused of luring Paxton to a home in Oak Ridge in December of 2019 with a promise of a safer place to stay, but the extended help did not last long.

Once Paxton was there at the suggested home by the couple, authorities shared that the couple held the woman against her will, abusing, sexually assaulting, and torturing her before they made the brutal act of killing.

Based on the arrest warrants filed by the police in Oak Ridge and reviewed by the local press, the woman, Paxton was allegedly chained and attached to a bed inside the home in Oak Ridge, secured with a dog collar. Paxton's arms were also bound with zip ties, People reported.

The arrest warrant also includes that the couple allegedly used baseball bats in beating Paxton so that she would not resist or even try to escape.

The couple also allegedly denied her medicines and first aid kits despite her need for medical attention. Paxton also was left starving as allegedly she did not receive any food from them.

Aside from the physical abuse that they made, Finnegan and Dishman also raped Paxton before strangling her which caused her death.

The arrest warrant also mentions that the couple allegedly admitted that they cut off the body parts of Paxton, broke her ligaments and bones in order to make her body fit inside the freezer. When Finnegan realized that the death of Paxton will be investigated, he allegedly transferred the body of the victim under his bed.

Dishman also allegedly used bleach and a Swiffer to clean parts of the living room, bathroom, bedroom, and hide all the bloodstains.

Based on the report, Finnegan and Dishman allegedly confessed to the crimes.

Neither of the attorneys of the defendants is available for any comment on Monday.

