In 2018, a woman from Anderson, South Carolina, gouged her own eyes out after a meth-induced psychotic episode and made international headlines. Now, however, she has received a pair of prosthetic eyeballs to let her see again.

Gouging her own eyes out

Previously, then-20-year-old Kaylee Muthart ripped out both of her eyes and crushed them with her hands after she snorted and injected herself with tainted methamphetamine. During the incident, a horrified stranger bore witness to the ordeal and attempted to restrain her.

According to knewz, a year after the incident, Muthart revealed that she believed gouging her eyes out would help her save the world during her episode. She told reporters that drugs take people's fears and beliefs and magnify them to unbelievable levels. Muthart said she believed she had to gouge out her eyes to survive.

After the incident, Muthart was immediately rushed to the hospital to be treated. There, doctors declared she would be blind for the rest of her life due to the damage inflicted on her eyes.

Reportedly, the last thing Muthart saw during her meth intake was a light pole transforming into a white dove, the surrounding trees curling to the ground, and darkening skies. The sight led her to believe that the world was ending, and she was the only one who could stop it.

The resident of South Carolina was widely known as "the woman who gouged out her own eyes on meth" went into rehab and tried her best to quit drugs for good.

A new chapter in life

Last week, now-22-year-old Muthart had stayed clean and healthy, without an episode since her previous incident, and has received a pair of prosthetic eyes. Dr. Joseph Gorrin from Gorrin's Clinic assisted the victim with planting the eyes.

Muthart expressed her excitement of getting a new pair of eyes that would make her look normal to the rest of the world, even after the horrific incident she experienced. She had enrolled in a school that specializes in teaching blind children.

Forty-two-year-old boyfriend Alex George said he was absolutely joyful when his girlfriend received her pair of eyeballs, as reported by the New York Post. George said she was never any different for him before or after the incident but knew that Muthart looked forward to a long time to seem normal to the outside world.

To show off her new look, Muthart FaceTimed with her mother, who cried tears of joy with the ordeal. She celebrated her newfound confidence by going to dinner with George, where they went on their first date.

Soon, Muthart will receive a guide dog that would help her with her daily activities and said she had learned a great deal of Braille, a written language for blind people, and how to do chores and activities on her own since losing her sight. She even learned how to take care of pets and plans to graduate and receive her high school diploma and move on to college.

According to Metro, speaking emotionally, Muthart said she wanted to aim as high as she could and noted she had come a long way from where she was when she gouged both of her eyes out.

