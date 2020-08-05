Prolonging your life span could be achieved through a healthy, balanced diet and physical exercise. There is a catch; eating anti-aging spices could increase your life expectancy.

Scientists initially reported pentagamavumon-1 (PGV-1), an analog of a molecule within found in turmeric, has been found to have anti-cancer effects. Now, a new study reported that an experimental drug agent could stop cancer cells from replicating.

Aside from increasing your life expectancy, while reducing the risk of bowel cancer symptoms, you could also add ginger to your daily routine.

Making such a small diet or lifestyle changes could prevent an early death, reported "Daily Express.'' You could also include in your balanced diet at least five portions of fruit and vegetables daily.

According to dietitian Alina Petre, in order to live a long and healthy life, turmeric is a good anti-aging treatment due to its active ingredient called curcumin.

Clinical tests on cancer cells and animals discovered that anti-cancer effects come from PGV-1 restraining a surge of enzymes responsible for reactive oxygen species' metabolism, indicated Science Daily.

It was also claimed that you could bolster your life expectancy through regular doses of olive oil.

According to the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS), doing regular exercise is a miracle cure we have all been anticipating, reported another article from "Daily Express."

Curcumin in turmeric has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties designated to protect the heart, brain, and lungs from many circumstances.

Individuals who eat the most turmeric have been claimed to pose a reduced risk of contracting cancer.

The finding in the aforementioned study is anticipated to assert how modifications to PGV-1 will eventually lead to its alteration for cancer remedy.

Turmeric, the prominent spice, has for centuries been used as flavoring and medicine with its numerous anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects.

You could try sprinkling turmeric to your food or add it as a daily supplement to your mornings.

Numerous people believe that life span is predetermined by genetics, but they play a much smaller role.

It turns out that environmental factors like diet and lifestyle are key," according to Petre.

"Due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, curcumin is thought to help maintain brain, heart, and lung function, as well as protect against cancers and age-related diseases."

The compound curcumin is regularly made available as an herbal supplement. Numerous studies have evaluated curcumin's anti-cancer properties. However, the high doses necessary and limited understanding of the chemical process through it goes through have limited such studies.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that ginger could reduce the chances of stomachaches, bolster one's gut health, and shield against bowel cancer.

This spice lessens the colon's inflammation which eventually relieves stomach bloating.

You could also prolong your life expectancy by eating more nuts. They are particularly rich in fiber, proteins, magnesium, and antioxidants.

People should make it a priority to eat a handful of nuts daily with the equivalent to around 30g.

