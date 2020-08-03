A recent study suggested that vaping among young people increases the probability of them resorting to smoke traditional cigarettes by two folds. Vaping poses risk factors for causing heart problems.

European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC)'s position paper sums up the impact of such devices that resemble cigarettes and refillable vaporizers that look different compared to cigarettes.

Studies have connected e-cigarettes to many health risks for the past years. Such devices were designated for smokers or former smokers and have risen in popularity particularly in the youth.

According to researchers' findings, e-cigarettes increase blood pressure, the risk of blood clotting, and heart rate, reported "The Sun."

They blame the e-cigarettes industry of promotion, especially to teenagers.

A branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), EAPC, advises regulators for protection towards the youth through the limitation of sales and advertising. The organization also called for the ban of sweet flavors which teenagers are wont to believe that they are less damaging, indicated DNA.

The published paper is within the "European Journal of Preventive Cardiology," a journal of the ESC. It indicates the cardiovascular impact of e-cigarettes.

Also according to research, e-cigarettes could result in hypertension and make artery walls become stiff and less flexible, reported Times Now.

Traditional cigs have been broadly substituted with electronic cigarettes because of the belief that the latter is relatively safer. Various studies have displayed that this is not the case as vaping could initiate heart problems.

According to the authors of the research study, tobacco usage is the single highest risk factor that can be alleviated to not lead to premature death. Also, it is the second leading factor in cardiovascular illness.

They wrote, "In response to the harmful effects of tobacco smoking, the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) has emerged and gained significant popularity over the past 15 years."

According to the senior author Professor Maja-Lisa Løchen of UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Tromsø, aside from being promoted to teenagers, the tobacco industry utilizes the social status of celebrities to market electronic cigarettes as a healthier alternative.

E-cigarettes also restrain the blood vessels' function by harming their lining. Thus, there is a probability for blood clots and fatty accumulation inside artery walls that is a factor for cardiac attacks.

Still, the level of risks regarding the usage of e-cigarettes is lower than traditional smoking.

According to studies, long-term vaping, especially began from a young age, might increase the probability of cardiac problems.

Løchen added, "Legislation on the marketing and sales of e-cigarettes varies enormously between countries. Action is urgently needed to halt the growing use in young people."

The shift to e-cigarettes is due to a variety of intentions. One reason is that vaping is the "new thing" and "cooler" socially. Second is the misconception that vaping is healthier.

Other than causing heart problems, one potential harm posed by vaping is the increased risk of contracting COVID-19. Whether through traditional cigarettes or vaping, smoking can generally increase the risk of them being infected with the novel coronavirus along with its complications.

