A 29-year-old dachshund mix named Max, the world's oldest living dog, passed away peacefully. If you would like to keep your best friend for numerous years, we rounded up tips to help your dog live longer.

Max is special as the regular lifespan for dachshunds is 12 to 13. However, his owner said that she did not treat him differently than any other canine.

There are some realistic methods to lengthen the life of your beloved pet, including the most basic and straightforward method. According to scientists, grieving after a pet's death can trigger the same pain as after a loss of a human being with repercussions on the pet owner's mental health, reported Top Dog Tips.

1. Maintain a healthy weight for your canine pet

The Journal of Veterinary Medicine published a North American study in 2019 that examined the lifespan of twelve breeders of dogs between the ages of 6.5 and 8.5 years old. They were specified as either "overweight" or "normal" according to the Body Conditioning Chart.

The results of the research study indicated that the overweight cluster of dogs had fewer years of a lifespan compared to the normal group of the identical breed. Therefore, the canines who weighted more pounds were more susceptible to shorter lifespans than their thinner counterparts.

2. Allot funds for vet clinic visits

Measure the cost of medical tests and interventions. Love cannot be measured, but when a dog is apparently ailing due to a disease or old age, certain costs have to be taken into account prior to making medical decisions to help them live longer.

The regular lifespan of a medium domestic dog is from 10 to 13 years old, reported Parle. Still, this corresponds to the breed of dog that you own and their distinctive living environment.

3. Visit the vet at least once a year for routine check-ups

Take a minimum of one visit to the veterinarian in a year. All pets including dogs require professional healthcare to maintain their overall being.

The purpose of wellness exams is to sustain optimal health and they procure an accurate record of the health history of your dog as it ages. They provide the veterinarian with a chance to detect potential problems in the early stages. Such early problems could be more possibly treated and resolved effectively.

4. Try incorporating supplements in your dog's diet

There are numerous supplements in the market which could easily fill a whole medicine cabinet with varying products all with the purpose of meeting senior dogs' different needs.

Ingredients that dog owners should consider in the hunt for supplements for senior dogs include prebiotics for healthy digestion and bolsters the body's regular repair of connective tissues and joints.

5. Be mindful of your dog's water and diet

Filter your dog's water. Tap water and many bottled water are filled with contaminants that could be removed by a basic water filter.

Feed your dog a homemade diet while providing plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. Oversee their diet (with treats included) and exercise to correspond to their physical and age requirements. Maintain these to alleviate the requirement of particular medications that can result to weight gain as a side effect.

6. Maintain proper oral hygiene

Lastly, to help your dog live longer, brush your dog and brush its teeth clean daily. Have them checked your veterinarian to examine if your pet is in need of a dental cleaning.

