United States President Donald Trump plans on giving $35M grant to be spent on housing human trafficking survivors. The state aims to prioritize giving support and assistance to the victims of human trafficking.

According to Fox News, the Trump administration wanted to reach out to the other sectors in society that needs federal help. However, they are often overlooked because there aren't parades or marchers on the streets fighting for their cause.

$35M grant to be allocated for housing

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that it will be handing over the grants that will assure safe and stable housing to victims of human trafficking.

This was announced during the start of a White House roundtable event, hosted by the adviser to President Trump, Ivanka Trump. Attorney General William Barr and other officials in the Justice Department officials for domestic policy on human trafficking were also present. Other individuals from institutions are that are concerned about human trafficking were invited as well.

The Office for Victims of Crime, which is part of the Justice Department's programs, are given the authority to dispense $35M grant in supportive housing and services for all these survivors.

Those receiving the grants will be funneled to 73 organizations in the U.S., providing six to twenty-four months of either transitional or short-term housing assistance to trafficking victims. These funds are for rental utilities and expenses, as well as security deposits with relocating costs according to the Justice Government.

Another purpose of these grants is to get more chances for the trafficked victims to establish homesteads. It also allows them to get work other than what enslaved them in the first place.

With these support, the government is hoping that the human trafficking victims will get more secure employment, get occupational training, and get counseling to help women especially who are mentally-scarred to cope better in the real world.

Also read: U.S. Retaliates 'Defensive Strike' Against Talibans After Attack on Afghan Checkpoint

Ivanka says working with Barr a 'privilege'

Ivanka Trump also had an important message in press brief that preceded the White House event. According to the first daughter, defeating the COVID-19 pandemic is crucial, but as well as fighting human trafficking in America and abroad.

The DOJ's recipients are at the forefront of this challenge, which will give trafficking survivors the chance to have better lives. Support for housing and support within reasonable resources to give them the power to realign their lives after their ordeal.

She added that having AG Barr as a highlight to the organization is truly a privilege. Organizations and executives included are Camillus House Inc., Alternatives for Girls, Jordan Community Resource Center, and the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking. Among the major participants in the event are some women trafficking survivors to grace the occasion.

President Trump had a surprise when he chose a special adviser for this year. The appointed presidential adviser Ivanka Trump went to Atlanta last January to see non-profit groups that assist those lead astray to reform their lives. She called the trafficking as nefarious like slavery, and said that the White House wants to stamp out these issues.

Last January, Ivanka Trump said that President Trump will propose a $42M budget upgrade for 2021 for supporting trafficked victims. Another purpose is to send criminals guilty of enslaving women and children to jail.

Despite the other issues, President Trump has made it a point to sign bills that will stop human trafficking in hopes to creating a better America.

Related article: Taliban Takes Advantage of Pentagon Peace Deal by Attacking Afghan Allies, Killing Civilians

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.