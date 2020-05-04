After signing the Pentagon peace deal, the Taliban allegedly used it to increase attacks on America Afghan allies, Pentagon's Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction reported.

John Sopko, the SIGAR Inspector general, said after signing the U.S.-Taliban agreement, there was less violence for a week reported the U.S. Coalition, the Afghan government, and Taliban. Soon after the peace deal, more Taliban attacks were done on U.S. allies.

The U.S.-lead international military operation in Afghanistan reported to the inspector general from March 1 and 31 saying,"there were fewer attacks on Coalition forces, but instead the Taliban instituted hostilities against the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to increased levels, more than the usual" according to CNN.

Sopko added that Taliban attacks were not considered as violations as such, but the expected violence should have been dialed down, not increases which were not in the expectations of the agreement. Otherwise, increased attacks are done instead of the peace deal because there would be no repercussions, compared to attacking coalition forces.

Taliban deliberately attacking Afghan forces and similar data is not released, so as not to cause the Taliban to leave the table and continue negotiating despite Afghan attacks.

Resolute Support added that the inspector general has been told that the data," are now a critical part of deliberative inter-agency discussions regarding ongoing political negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban."

Based on a statement by the Department of Defense, released Friday, it mentions that the data is not classified yet, adding that "it will be releasable to the public when no longer integral to these deliberations, or the deliberations are concluded."

U.S., NATO and international partners have been clear that the violence exhibited by the Taliban are unacceptable, especially how the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are affected by the barbarity of their actions. This was the impression told to CNN by Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman stated on Friday that the Pentagon and State Department are thinking of diplomatic solutions to reduce the barbarity of the Taliban.

Hoffman said that even without a military operation as a reaction to the Taliban, they are still trying to get the deliberate attacks down by that much. On a news brief to CNN on Friday.

Last March, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters the Taliban are allegedly committed to lessening the armed attacks, which they claim that has been done.

In a report done by the UB assistance mission in Afghanistan shows another result, they revealed the Taliban have been killing more civilian, not combatants, after signing the deal. This shows that they are taking advantage of the deal, and not being liable for their increased killings of civilians to the U.S. government or any ruling body.

Late February, both U.S. and Taliban signed an agreement to stop the war, but Taliban actions are contrary to it.

Said agreement aims to bring peace to Afghanistan, but Taliban need to fulfill the agreed requirements for peace since it seems that the ceasefire is not going where it should be.

It will take about 14-months for U.S. forces and allies with coalition partners to pull out according to the agreement signed.

The Pentagon is keeping troop levels under wraps and parts of the deal that are not made public.

The Taliban has killed more civilians and Afghan security troops by using the Pentagon Peace deal to add to hostilities instead of achieving peace.

