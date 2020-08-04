Keeping germs out of your house and away from your family doesn't have to be expensive or smelly. Most store-bought disinfectant sprays come at a steep price and sometimes have foul odors.

Luckily, there are plenty of materials at home that you could use to make your own homemade disinfectant spray that is both cheap and fragrant.

Using natural ingredients such as vinegar, rubbing alcohol, or bleach will ensure the potency of your disinfectant spray. Here are some simple and easy to make a homemade disinfectant spray that is sure to protect you and your family from germs.

Homemade Natural All-Purpose Cleaning Spray

This recipe by The Merry Thought is fragrant and natural disinfectant spray that will get you excited to clean around the house. It uses ingredients that are safe but effective in fighting against germs and bacteria.

It uses a mix of vinegar (which is natural and cheap but is strong enough to clean grease and dirt), water, and a few essential oils for that fragrant smell. It's also relatively easy to make and easily customizable with all the essential oils you can choose to use.

Homemade Multi-Purpose Disinfectant Spray

With the popularity of store-bought sprays with heavy perfume scents for use in bathrooms, homes, and bathrooms, a replacement in the form of a light disinfectant spray is the perfect candidate.

This recipe uses a common household item as its main ingredient, alcohol, which has a lot more uses than making a potent cocktail. This disinfectant spray mixes alcohol with all-natural vinegar you can find in almost every home and essential oil of your choice for the fragrance that you prefer.

Bleach-Based Disinfectant

Using bleach as its primary ingredient this recipe from Tips Bulletin is a powerful contender that will surely scare out the germs from your home. Mix one-third cup of bleach and a gallon of cold water into a container to make this recipe.

When applying this solution, make sure to wear gloves to protect your skin. It's best to use the mix the first 24 hours that it was made and it's recommended to leave it for 30 seconds and a maximum of ten minutes for best results.

Natural Floor Cleaning Disinfectant

If you have floors that get treated harshly or are exposed to frequent dirt parades, this recipe will suit your needs. Put together two cups of warm water, half a cup of white vinegar, one-fourth cup of rubbing alcohol, three drops of dish soap, and five to ten drops of a preferred essential oil.

Stir the mixture thoroughly and place it inside a spray bottle and mix it well before using it on your floors to ensure maximum efficacy. After decontaminating your floors, wipe the solution off with a mop or towel and clean thoroughly.

DIY Natural All-Purpose Disinfecting Spray

If you want to keep your house clean but are afraid to try out conventional store-bought products due to mysterious and potentially hazardous ingredients, this recipe is a perfect match for you.

Combining both alcohol and white vinegar, this homemade recipe makes your sweet home free of bacteria and germs that come from dirt. You can use it on your children's toys as well because it's perfectly safe with its natural ingredients.

