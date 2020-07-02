News is circulating that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will be canceled soon.

Sources are whispering that the talk show could be canceled soon due to low ratings and accusations of the 62-year-old comedian host being unpleasant towards the staff.

Producers behind "Ellen" have been set forth to address such rumors, reported Yahoo News. "Telepictures can confirm it's untrue," according to a statement issued to the New York Post.

The long-running program dropped to a new record-low as the comedian is slammed for her alleged rude attitude. The show reportedly plummeted 14 percent to a low rating of 1.2 this season 17, reported TVNewsCheck.

The dip in ratings is being blamed on the public boycotting the show due to her treatment of other people.

Public opinion of Ellen DeGeneres seemingly has turned a 180 after her employees reportedly became "distressed and outraged over their treatment from top producers amid the coronavirus pandemic and her bodyguard describing her as "dehumanizing." She also caught the ire of netizens for depicting her mansion as much like a prison amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the 86th Academy Awards, bodyguard Tom Majercak alleged DeGeneres' cold treatment, "It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me."

Other comedians and a TV writer also accused DeGeneres of being unpleasant to work with.

According to a columnist, "Seriously, if a rule is 'Don't look Ellen in the eyes' then something is not right." The columnist said that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" needs to go off-air if DeGeneres cannot make permanent changes to her onscreen and off-screen behavior.

Staff members of "Ellen" were reportedly indignant over the treatment of the show's top producers amid the quarantine period. For over a month, the core crew of the talk show apparently were not conveyed written communication regarding the status of their salary, working hours, or inquiries on their health from the producers.

Similar claims were narrated by a guest of "Ellen" and a beauty influencer Nikkie de Jager.

"Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons. But instead, I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked." De Jager was anticipating a Disney show, but she got Teletubbies after dark instead, she described.

Adding to the party, a Twitter thread culminated in March by Kevin Porter was surged with stories of DeGeneres' alleged bad behavior after he asked his followers to share their accounts of the 62-year-old.

Writer Ben Simeon wrote that a new crew member was informed that she picks someone different to hate daily. "It's not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she'll be mean to someone else the next day.'"

After ranking in ratings behind "Dr. Phil," such allegations does not mean DeGeneres' show is planning to fold.

