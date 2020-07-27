In Augusta, local authorities receveid a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond containing dead bodies of a mother and her twin sons.

Watery grave

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Augusta Fire Department received a report of the submerged vehicle found in a pond on Friday afternoon, as reported by USA Today.

The woman and her two boys were discovered inside the vehicle after rescue personnel removed the car from the water. Mark Bowen, the Richmond County Coroner, said that all three of the victims were pronounced dead at 8:00 p.m.

Authorities identified the three as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot from Hephzibah, and her 10-month-old twin sons, Caysen and Cassius Williams.

Bowen noted that a witness who was fishing in the area was the one who found the vehicle and reported it to authorities. The coroner said the three bodies would be sent to the Bureau of Investigation of Georgia for an autopsy.

According to WSBTV, local authorities are unsure of how long the three deceased were submerged in the water as an investigation is still ongoing. It is also unclear if foul play was involved in the incident.

Similar incidents

Another similar incident took place when a teen from Gainesville drowned while he was swimming in Lake Lanier on Friday afternoon, stated authorities.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the dead body of 17-year-old Cristofer Acosta-Farias was discovered on Friday just before 5:00 p.m.

Game Wardens, as well as the Hall County Sheriff's Office and Hall County Fire Services, received a report of a drowning teen at 4:00 p.m. at Balus Creek.

A few weeks ago, a Georgia man drowned in Clearwater Beach while attempting to rescue two of his family members.

Officials of the city said that at around 2:30 p.m., the victim, Thanh Nguyen saw his niece and son struggling to get out of the water near a Lifeguard Tower 3 and rushed in to rescue them, as reported by Fox 13.

However, once he was in the water, 55-year-old Nguyen started having problems himself. Lifeguards on duty at the beach quickly responded and discovered the man floating in the water.

Lifeguards attempted to resuscitate the man and performed CPR until medical experts arrived at the scene. Nguyen was then transferred to Morton Plant Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Another similar incident occurred when a 41-year-old woman from Georgia was found dead after drowning in a lake in east Alabama.

The victim was discovered after witnesses called in a report to the Lee County Sheriff's Office of a possible drowning in Lake Harding.

Authorities arrived at the scene and discovered the body of Natasha Renee Summerlin out of the boat she was riding and in the water. A friend of Summerlin stated they tried to save her but were not able to locate the body and immediately called 911 for assistance.

