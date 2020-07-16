The dismembered body parts of a tech executive was discovered in his posh apartment. The 33-year-old victim, Fahim Saleh, was murdered and chopped up with an electric saw. His dismembered body parts were scattered all over his apartment.

Saleh's quartered corpse was discovered last Tuesday at the Lower East Side of Manhattan in his luxury condo unit. Inside, law enforcement authorities found an electric saw that was used to sever the victim like a slab of meat in the market.

According to the New York Police Department, the victim's relatives positively identify the corpse as Saleh, as cited in Oxygen.

Dismembered body parts were stuffed in bags

New York Post reported that the sawed-off body parts were placed into plastic bags close to an electric saw. Both his arms and legs below the knee were severed by the unknown killer. His head was found inside the apartment too.

On Tuesday, the sister of the victim came to visit at 3:30 pm when he was not answering her calls. She decided to check on him to make sure he was alright. But when she arrived at the scene, she was horrified to find his dismembered body parts.

The New York Times was informed via a police source that the murderer wanted to disposed of the body quietly. When Saleh's sister went to his unit, the saw was allegedly still connected to the socket.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage in the condo captured the victim accompanied by an oddly dressed person wearing a black suit and mask just hours before the murder.

One source said the suspect was like a ninja and might be a 'professional hitman.' The cleaner was adept at killing Saleh and cutting up the victim for compact disposal, plus getting rid of signs that a murder was committed.

The unknown assailant followed the victim as he entered the apartment. Later on, both were seen fighting as Saleh's suspicions grew. It was the last time Saleh was seen alive.

Later, the cams captured his sister visiting him after the struggle with the murderer. Speculation exists that the killer was able to get away via a secret staircase.

NYPD says that the gruesome dismemberment slay is a homicide, but the official cause of death is yet to be determined. The police have released a statement that they have no suspects yet and are still investigating the murder.

His death was verified on Wednesday by Gokada, which is the motorcycle ride-sharing company he started in Nigeria during 2018. Saleh is a self-taught innovator who created apps including the startup KickBack app, as stated on his LinkedIn profile.

Another app he made was Prank Dial that is used to make prank calls. When the pandemic struck, there was a shift in how to run the company from ride sharing to deliveries in NYC.

The mutilation of Saleh sent shockwaves to the community. Jason Rivera, a resident, told the press that he couldn't fathom how anyone can hack off a head and body parts so grossly.

