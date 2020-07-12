The Seventh District's US Court of Appeals issued an order on Sunday that would conduct the first federal execution of a prison in the last 17 years that was scheduled to be held on Monday, following a pending appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Capital punishment

According to CNN, the prisoner, Daniel Lewis Lee, who was sentenced with the execution, is a convicted killer and was initially set to be given his sentence on Monday.

However, a ruling on Friday delayed the execution after the family of the victim requested to put it on hold in fears of the coronavirus pandemic that threatens their health if they were to attend the capital punishment.

The ruling of the Seventh Circuit will enable the Monday execution to continue for now. Still, the attorney of the victim's family said they are expected to make an 11th-hour appeal to the Supreme Court.

Attorney Baker Kurrus stated that the federal government gave the victim's family a difficult choice between witnessing Lee's execution and keeping themselves away from the risk of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, a separate court filing showed that the Bureau of Prisons stated one of its personnel had tested positive for the deadly disease on Saturday while they were at the Terre Haute, Indiana, prison.

The execution was set to take place in the prison, and the agency had reassured that it conducted effective virus mitigation efforts. The positive staffer never stepped foot inside the execution chamber, stated the agency.

