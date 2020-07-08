On July 8, actor Johnny Depp claimed that he decided to file for divorce after his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard defecated in their shared bed as a "prank." Depp denied the allegations that he hit her and stated that she abused him throughout their marriage.

Sociopath behavior

The 57-year-old Hollywood legend is suing The Sun for releasing an article that painted him as a "wife-beater", he stated that those accusations are sick and untrue. The libel trial against the entertainment site happened at the High Court in London, as reported by the BBC.

However, the most sensational revelation from the actor was that he decided to file for divorce after Heard defecated in their bed.

In a written statement, Depp said that Heard was responsible for the incident, but he claimed that she dismissed the whole thing as just a prank. He said that it was the final straw for him after he endured an abusing and toxic marriage with her for years.

According to Depp, the actress confessed to Kevin Murphy, their estate manager, that defecating in their bed was just a prank. That confession means she had been responsible for the incident, as Heard initially blamed their dogs for the incident.

Depp took to the stand to deny ever hitting the actress and he said that it was inconceivable that he would hit a woman due to his Southern upbringing. While Depp denied attacking the actress, he also accused her of being a calculating, narcissistic sociopath who only married him to further her acting career.

The actor also talked about several incidents in which the actress attacked him. Back in 2015 while they were in Australia, Heard threw a vodka bottle at him, which severed his finger.

Depp also opened up about the time when Heard punched him repeatedly in the face after an argument back in 2014 while they were on a private jet. He also said that she punched him again as he went to the toilet.

Meanwhile, Heard's lawyers said that the actor is a domestic abuser who hit Heard multiple times especially when he is drunk or when he is high on drugs, as reported by The Standard UK.

Other developments

According to The DailyMail, during the opening session, Depp said that Heard told Jerry Judge, their former head of security, that Depp was a fat old man and that she did not know why she married him.

Depp insisted that he never attacked her, but he admitted that he took drugs. He also talked about the abuse that he had suffered during his childhood and that taking drugs was his way of dealing with the trauma and pain. He also admitted to taking drugs with singer Marilyn Mason twice and once with Avengers star Paul Bettany.

Depp also talked about his friend, actor River Phoenix, who died of a heroin overdose while partying at his nightclub in West Hollywood.

The actor's lawyer stated that Heard had two extra-marital affairs with Elon Musk and James Franco. Heard's lawyers revealed messages in which the actor called himself the "monster", Depp's alleged drunken alter-ego.

