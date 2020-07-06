A tabloid is claiming that talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her actress wife Portia de Rossi are headed for a $500 million divorce. The article published by the tabloid In Touch claims that the two are at the breaking point.

End of the road?

Hollywood power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have decided to call it quits and just remain friends, according to an article published by In Touch.

The article also stated that the couple has been fighting nonstop and an alleged insider stated that the friction in their marriage has reached an all-time high.

However, the divorce won't be that easy because it will cost a lot of money. The tabloid focused on the report that the couple has been having marital issues for a while now.

According to the article, the drama in their marriage is too much for DeGeneres to handle. An alleged insider said that Ellen is too busy. She received backlash from her employees and the public after it was revealed that the employees of "The Ellen Degeneres Show" had to take pay cuts as the talk show host started taping the show from her home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The public is also targeting her on social media, as they share stories about her alleged awful attitude and diva behavior, suggesting that she is mean behind the scenes and her kind personality is just for show. Now, she is stressing about the possibility of her show being canceled.

The insider said that Portia wants out. The alleged insider also claimed that Portia snapped and could not take Ellen's attitude any longer. Portia had enough of the fighting, yelling, and Ellen's childish tantrums.

The tabloid also stated that the coronavirus pandemic has made things worse for the two and that having to stay at home magnified their existing marital issues.

An anonymous tipster stated that there had been jealousy issues because DeGeneres knows that her wife is beautiful and she had witness people hit on Portia at parties, which Ellen is not happy about.

The article ends with a line that says there is no reversing their situation and that there will be a $500 million divorce battle that will only add to the problems of Ellen.

The truth

The site Gossip Cop has debunked the article and stated that the couple is not breaking up. In Touch refused to name their source, so it is most likely that it is made up.

There is also no proof given that Ellen's talk show will be canceled, despite the scandals surrounding the comedian. There is also no evidence that DeGeneres and de Rossi are experiencing any issues with their marriage.

Three months ago, Gossip Cop also debunked a story published by In Touch for claiming that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were not living together anymore.

The whole story was fabricated as it was proven that they are in quarantine together. Gossip Cop also debunked a story published by Globe that states DeGeneres was jealous of de Rossi's cooking show.

This was also not true as Ellen has always been supportive of Portia's hobby and even shared her wife's kitchen cooking on their social media account.



