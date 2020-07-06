The 87-year-old artist, Yoko Ono, has been seen in public for the first time in months around New York. John Lennon's wife was seen in her wheelchair, which made the public speculate about the current state of her health.

Slowing down?

Ono, who is still active on Twitter despite not going out as much, was with two personal assistance and a friend as she went around the Strawberry Fields part of Central Park in her wheelchair. She visited the area of the park that was named after her late husband, famous singer John Lennon.

Ono wore a black puffer jacket and trousers, she also wore wide-brimmed hat, matching trainers and her trademark sunglasses, as reported by Mirror UK.

According to those who saw her, Ono looked fragile and she did not stand up from her wheelchair during her stroll. She was wheeled around the park for 30 minutes.

After getting a breath of fresh air, Ono and her assistants returned to her apartment in The Dakota located at 72nd Street and Central Park West, which is the same building that John Lennon was shot dead by Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980.

Ono was seen by tourists who were surprised to see her there. After going out, Ono tweeted about her trip in Central Park and said that it made her smile.

Also Read: Kanye West True Colors? Former Bodyguard Labelled Rapper As a "Bully," Threatens to Sue

Even though Ono has been away from the spotlight for the past few months, she is still aware of the current affairs and she let her Twitter followers know how she felt about President Donald Trump being elected as the president of the United States. She shared a short clip of herself wailing after the results of the presidential election were announced.

The audio clip which ran for 20 seconds was a combination of her crying out, hyperventilating and howling, which may have summed up what a lot of Democrats felt at the time.

Honest mistake

Since Ono has not been seen as of late, some may have forgotten that she is still alive. One of them is Kyle Sandilands of "The Kyle and Jackie O Show". Kyle made an honest mistake after he announced on live radio that Ono was dead, as reported by The DailyMail.

The 48-year-old radio host expressed his condolences by telling Ono to "rest in peace", the comment left his co-host, Jackie O Henderson confused. Kyle then admitted that he did not actually know if Ono was still alive or dead, but that he assumed she already passed away.

Jackie then corrected him that it was John Lennon who is dead but Yoko Ono is still alive. In December 1980, John Lennon was shot in point blank range by a crazed fan named Mark David Chapman outside his apartment building in New York City.

Kyle then retracted his statement and said that it was a mistake on his part, he then asked his co-host if Ono is still alive, in which she replied that she is and she is 87-years-old now.

The radio hosts played audio from the time that they interviewed Ono on their show years ago, but Jackie claimed she had no recollection of the interview and added that she never thought they would ever meet.

Related Article: Yoko Ono Bankruptcy: John Lennon's Wheelchair-Bound Widow Selling Real Estate Properties

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.