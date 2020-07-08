A special person guested on the most recent episode of Billie Eilish and her father Patrick's "me & dad radio" on Apple Music: Maggie Baird, Eilish's mother.

The installment chronicled through music from singer's childhood, including Melody Gardot, Rob Dickinson, and primarily Justin Bieber.

Maggie Baird reminisced how the 18-year-old hitmaker was infatuated with the Canadian music artist, reported Daily Mail.

The mother of the Grammy-winning artist narrated that in 2012, Billie was losing herself Bieber's music video of "As Long As You Love Me," to the point that she and her husband Patrick O'Connell mulled over sending her to therapy.

Eilish has earlier spoken of her infatuation to the "Purpose" artist and to the extent that her bedroom wall was decorated with the crooner's photographs, according to EveningExpress.

The extent of her passion was that she would sob in pain when listening to his music. Baird described, "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly...you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber. It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!" reported E Online.

In response to the therapy confession, Eilish quipped that the idea of them taking her to therapy was embarrassing.

The trio discussed how she adored the song "As Long As You Love Me. Eilish divulged that she would watch the MV sobbing.

Baird recalled regarding the song, "I remember this one really well and the video and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying."

"Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it."

The would drive to the dance studio and Billie, playing the said song, would be sobbing on the way then still be sobbing while driving back.

Baird said that the song would be sung by Marina and the Diamonds or "As Long As You Love Me" that would lead her to a crying fit.

Alongside Eilish's Bieber fever, the trio tackled the subject of a difficult phase in her life in terms of mental health. Such a state reflected in her debut album, specifically in the song "listen before i go."

Eilish and her father regularly host the podcast that merges their preferred music with their life stories.

Baird is an actress with TV credits including "Bones," "Six Feet Under," and "The X-Files" under her name.

The 18-year-old clarified that it was not merely Bieber who had a latch on her feelings.

Eilish met her 26-year-old idol personally at Coachella in 2019.

The track still has a latching response from Eilish as of now. She and her parents played "As Long As You Love Me" for listeners, the "ocean eyes" singer had triggered feelings and eventually halted the song early.

Eilish first disclosed her infatuation with Bieber in March 2019, sharing it started, "like, right before he 'retired.'" The pop singer had direct messaged her on Twitter.

