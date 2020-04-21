Due to the widespread pandemic, many occasions led to cancellations with social distancing strongly imposed to avoid transmission, but the safety measure also led most teens to miss one of the most important parts of their high school, their prom.

Alongside Marli Odgers, Krasinki also missed her prom this year, but despite the threat of the outbreak, Krasinski enlisted his nearest and dearest celebrity friends to help him in throwing a virtual room for every kid across the world, to make up for the loss on the fourth episode of the Some Good News.

After sharing the story on Sunday, Krasinki invited Odgers and her father as his date in a Zoom call as he asked them to DJ the digital event along with his wife Emily Blunt and Rainn Wilson his former Office co-star.

The virtual prom along with Krasinki, Odgers, and Wilson will be star-studded as musicians will be participating in the event with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, and Chance the Rapper starting the list.

The New York City home of Krasinki looked perfectly fit for throwing a prom as the area will be best with balloons, glowsticks, streamers and a disco ball hanging with a wall behind him having a note of "Class of 2020."

The digital party will be kicked off by Wilson, best known for playing Dwight Schrute, an uptight salesman on The Office will be online chatting before playing Chance the Rapper hit All We Got.

The 54-year-old Wilson, proceeded to criticize his onscreen rival for not having the permission playing the song.

Read also: Coronavirus Survivors Corps Donate 'Superhero' Anti-Bodies to Blood Drives

And that's when Krasinki amazes his viewers even further by inviting the star rapper to the live call who gave his permission to play his music.

Moreover, Kransinki will be reuniting all three of the Jonas Brothers to the show as they will be sharing their rendition of their 2019 comeback hit Sucker.

Nick Jonas also shared his insight that since they never went to prom they want to share this experience with everyone while staying safe at home as they could potentially do one of their songs.

Billie Eilish's 2019 hit Bad Guy was performed for the event as Maggie Baird recorded the performance via smartphone.

Eilish also shared that she had never really been to a prom, she went to a homeschool prom but for her, it is not a prom at all.

The prom did not only focus on setting up the virtual event but also commended workers from grocery stores who extended their hours working amidst the pandemic.

Krasinki not only pulled music artists in the industry but also manage to involve the 56-year-old Brad Pitt who had a 20-minute special as he delivers an extremely detailed weather report.

Krasinki was set to release also the highly anticipated A Quiet Place sequel wherein starred by his wife but it was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing global outbreak that still has an increasing death toll across the world.

Related article: Fun Family Board Games to Get You Through Quarantine