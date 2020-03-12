Billie Eilish sent a bold message about body image in her "Where Do We Go?" world tour in Miami.

The singer has been known for wearing loose-fitting clothing in an effort to keep people from sexualizing her body. She took her aim at such body shamers in a video in which she strips down to her bra.

The video that circulated online played prior to her performance of "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" which had Billie stripping off layers of clothing while addressing folks who are focused on her body.

"The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?" she said. If she is wearing comfortable clothing, she is not identified to be a woman, and if she removes layers, she is taunted as a slut.

She reasoned out her oversized choice of clothing before in a 2019 Calvin Klein campaign, preferring the world not to know everything about her.

She said that nobody can have an opinion about her body since they haven't seen what's underneath her oversized clothing.

Eilish said her style allows nobody the opportunity to judge what her body's appearance in a June 2019 interview with Vogue Australia.

According to a fan video, the Grammy-awarded performer narrated about the criticism of her body image in a voiceover while she slowly threw off layers of clothing except for a bra top. The crowd cheered wildly and as she undressed, she sank into a pool of water.

She asked in the intermission if people really knew her saying that people has opinions about her opinions, music, clothes, and body. The artist added that some people hate what she wears while others praise it.

The singer continued, "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?"

Eilish said that people use her body to shame others and some people use it to shame her. She feels the judgment under her skin all the time.

She said that people make assumptions about other people based on their size.

She concluded with, "Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

The "Bad Guy" singer did not approve of slut-shaming girls that are not dressing like her who wears baggy clothes.

Prior to turning 18, she wanted the ability to, look desirable and become a woman by showing off her body.

