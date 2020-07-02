Are you planning a picnic or barbecue with your family and friends just as soon as the lockdowns ease? If you miss the feeling of outdoor meals and bonding with nature we just have the gears you might need.

The New York Time's Wirecutter has compiled some of the picnic and grilling essentials that would be perfect for the next outdoor activity you are planning with your loved ones. Here are some of the best picks.

Vanity Fair Disposable Plates

Coleslaw and barbeque are only some of the best saucy foods that you should have during picnics, but how can you serve those kinds of foods without creating a mess in the end. Simple, use Vanity Fair disposable plates as these plates are designed to handle all types of cuisine so you ensure that it is soak-proof when given to your friends and families to use during your bonding moments. And aside from that, it has also a cut-resistant surface that allows you to eat meals that require a fork and knife.

4 N 1 Stainless Utensils Set

Taking up minimal space and stows away, this 4 N 1 cutlery set literally gives you 4 usage, as it has a spoon, fork, knife, and of course a beer. For a very affordable price, you can have a few sets and it is perfect for your yearly outdoor trip.

GSI OUTDOORS Pioneer Table set

This affordable and nice-looking enamelware makes you environmentally friendly because after using GSI you will no longer use plastic bowls and cups at your picnic as this comes with 4 sets of bowls, plates, and mugs, perfect for a family camping or picnic.

The Weber Q 1200

Hauling a full-size charcoal or gas grill to every camping trip, picnic, or a day at the beach is such a messy and hard to do, but we don't have any choice as barbeques do not always happen in the backyard. Here is the solution, the Weber Q 1200. This gas grill is made for portability as this compact grill can be thrown into the trunk of your car but do not underestimate it as it can cook not only for yourself, your family, but also your friends as well. Using this Weber Q 1200, your single 16.4-ounce canister can last for two hours or more than and it is only the size of a Nalgene bottle. If you will use charcoal to cook the same cooking time then definitely you will be needing at least a whole bag of charcoal to equal the same cooking time as a couple of canisters can do.

Its portability sets this gas grill apart from its competitors as it can cook a huge quantity of food at its small casing.

Polar Bear 24-Pack Nylon Cooler

Lightweight, sturdy, and an easy to pack cooler? Polar Bear 24-Pack Nylon Cooler has it all. With its interior liner that is anti-microbial and approved by the FDA definitely you can assure that your foods are space and added by a TPU double-coated nylon, we are talking about the most durable and longest-lasting liner ever built into a soft cooler. With enough ice, everything you put into it could be cold even for more than 24 hours with no worries of leaking and sweating as its 1" thick 10 Gauge high-density foam insulation does the cooling magic. No doubt why this cooler is beyond compare.

