Now that summer is here, it is time that children to get lathered and play in the sun. One of the most fun parts of summer is playing in your own backyard. Not all backyards have swimming pools, but that does not mean you can't find a way to set one up.

There are kiddie pools that can complete your summer plans. Kiddie pools are not just for kids, but it is also perfect for the whole family. The pools are low maintenance and they are very easy to set up. With that being said, here are some of the best kiddie pools that you can purchase.

(Click photo to see price)

The Intex Sunset Glow Baby Pool has three colorful air rings and a soft inflatable floor for a comfortable swim. It includes a repair patch. The side of this inflatable pool is 34 x 10 inches. It can hold up to 18 gallons of water and it has 6.5 inches of wall height. This pool is perfect for ages 1 to 3 years.

(Click photo to see price)

The Akaho Family Inflatable Swimming Pools is made from high-quality materials. It has strong PVC layered airbags that are filled with hot carbon and it also features thermal fusion technology. It is not easy to break and it is very firm. It is safe to use by both adults and children. It has a leak-proof valve and each layer of the airbag has an upgraded version of the leak-proof valve. It is sealed to prevent any air leakage. It also prevents your child from falling because of its thick-bottomed inflatable bladder that effectively blocks the cold on the ground.

Also Read: Parenting: Genius, Creative Shortcuts For Parents To Save Time And Sanity

(Click photo to see price)

The Lunvon Family Inflatable Swimming Pool has a large capacity and is made from high-quality plastic. It is durable, safe to use, non-toxic, tasteless, and environmentally friendly. It is colorful enough for your child to find it enticing. It is easy to fold and to store, you can enjoy the inflatable swimming pool anytime and anywhere. It has an inner rectangular design and layered offer power support and it prevents air leak. It only takes a few minutes to inflate.

(Click photo to see price)

The H2OGO! Inflatable Space Ship Pool is designed to get children moving, grooving, and out of the house. This inflatable pool is quality-tested and it puts the focus back on having fun. This pool comes in a unique design in the shape of a silver flying saucer. The padded exterior liner resembles the ports and flukes of a 1950s style Hollywood flying saucer film prop. The pool is very easy to set up, you can inflate the 3 air chambers using an air pump and fill it with water.

(Click photo to see price)

The BANZAI Safari Adventure Pool comes with 6 different activities. There are a lot of ways to play with the pool. You can start with a splash by making your way down the gator slide and into the oversized pool. You can crawl under the refreshing sprinkles of the giraffe arch before practicing your aim with the zebra ball toss or rhino ring toss. You feed the lion and watch as the balls spiral down its tail and into the pool.

Related Article: 11 Tips for Keeping Kids Healthy During School

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.